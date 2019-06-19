THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ASK-A-LAWYER SESSIONS: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Area attorneys will be available for one-on-one 15-minute sessions for legal advice on a first-come, first-served basis. This program is offered by the Pro Bono Project of the Baton Rouge Bar Association. (225) 647-3955.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
WILD HORSE OR BURRO ADOPTION: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Bring home your own wild horse or burro. First come, first served. More information available at BLM.gov/whb or (866) 468-7825.
SATURDAY
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8 a.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers a free boating course that lasts between 6 and 8 hours. Participants that complete the course will receive a Boater Education Card. Register at wlf.louisiana.gov/boating/courses.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 11 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. A certified yoga instructor will be on hand to demonstrate yoga techniques that are low-impact, gentle, and easy enough for seniors to use. Participants must bring their own yoga mat. Registration is required; seats will go quick. (225) 473-8052.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
FAMILY SUMMER EVENT: Noon to 4 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. A weekend scheduled for outdoor family fun. Featuring workshops on outdoor activities, family activities and crafts. Recommended for kids ages 8-12. Also featuring a family game area. Cabelas.com.
MONDAY
JOB SEARCHING ON THE INTERNET: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Learn how to use the internet as a vital tool in your job search. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
ANGER CONTROL TRAINING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., 1112A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. This program has been in use for over 30 years in schools, community agencies, juvenile institutions and other settings. Ten weeks at $10 per week. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us.
ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1112-A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. A 10-week class with an evidence-based and clinically proven curriculum that is accredited by the National Anger Management Association. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us. $10 per class.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
MEETING: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Library Board meeting.
June 27
RIBBON-CUTTING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Craft Station, 14210 Airline Highway, Suite G, Gonzales. Celebrate the grand opening of Craft Station.
