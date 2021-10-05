(Editor's note: Technical issues prevented the timely reporting of this weekly report.)
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish for Aug. 16-Sept. 10:
CIVIL SUITS
Bra'Ni Narcisse v. Tutorship.
Michael Brandon Guidroz v. Tutorship.
Jessica Ann Miller v. Heath Michael Miller, declaratory judgment.
Chris Hedger v. Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, judicial review.
Kerry G. Waguespack and Joann D. Benoit v. Joshua Wayne Stein, Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and USAA Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Oliphant Financial LLC v. Richard White, agreement.
American Express National Bank v. Randy Anny, monies due.
Hannah Fowler and Steven Fowler v. Cynthia Ealy and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Crystal D. (on behalf of) Peters and Logan Minor Richardson v. Amanda C. Richardson, breach of contract.
First Heritage Credit of Louisiana LLC v. Derek R. Delatte, promissory note.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Maile Smith, executory process.
Pca Acquisitions V LLC v. Tracy D. Henry, monies due.
GMFS LLC v. Michael R. Doughtly aka Michael Rory Doughtly, executory process.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc v. Shelby Hamilton, agreement.
Anthony Naya v. Ace American Insurance Co., Michael J. Jeansonne and Turner Industries Group LLC, damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Taylor A. Kelly, executory judgment.
James Stampley v. Heath Michael Miller and Imperial Fire & Casualty Insurance Co, damages.
Parish of Ascension v. Roy D. Stutsman and Charlene C. Stutsman, expropriation.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Grace Santa Cruze, open account.
O. Brian Calahan v. Buckhorn Specialty Services LLC, damages.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. William R. Barrow Jr., open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Tyler G. Cook, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. William R. Barrow Jr., open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jeanne N. Jourdan, open account.
Rhonda Braud v. Ascension Parish Office of Planning, Ascension Parish Planning & Zoning, Ascension Parish Council and Ascension Parish, declaratory judgment.
Cook Stephanie Moore and Stephanie Moore Cook v. Gilbert L. Redlich, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and USAA Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Discover Bank v. Samantha J. Konsoer, open account.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Wayne C. Berthelot, promissory note.
Kacey Tullier v. Christopher Dr. Woodard, Lake Urgent Care Ascension LLC and Medical Review Panel, medical review panel.
Jared J. Juge v. Glenn Scot Craig, breach of contract.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Allyson M. Garb, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Debra B. Larks, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Wilson D. Tillman aka Wilson Tillman, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Jared J. Crotwell aka Jared Crotwell aka Jared Joseph Crotwell, agreement.
Todd Bolen v. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co., System Services Pipeline LLC and Jamie Breckenridge, damages.
Buffy Rouyea v. Walmart Louisiana LLC, damages.
Alvin J. Laporte Jr. v. Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, judicial review.
Paul Maxie v. Gilbert Redlich and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Rebecca Pope, agreement.
BellSouth Telecommunications LLC dba AT&T Louisiana v. Belinda Eliser, Kenzie Eliser and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Colleen Dickerson v. Andrew Dickerson Jr., executory judgment.
Percy Mumphrey and Shawanda Mumphrey v. Liberty Mutual Insurance, damages.
State of Louisiana v. Eric C. Harris, forfeiture/seizure.
American First Financial Services Inc. v. Dawn Barras, executory judgment.
Synchrony Bank v. Karin Lambert, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Craig Estle, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Monique Broussard, open account.
Alexis D. Robinson v. Geico Advantage Insurance Co. and Te Niya Mi Angel Crawford, damages.
GMFS LLC v. Grayland P. Templet, Lois Ashlock and Ashley Olinde Templet, executory process.
Discover Bank v. Derek R. Delatte, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank v. Dandre Blouin, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Comenity Capital Bank v. Shanie Bourg, open account.
TD Bank USA as successor and Target National Bank v. Jennifer J. Jones, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank v. Jeffrey Gobert, open account.
Bureaus Investment Groupport Folio and Comenity Capital Bank v. Cedric G. Veal, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. William Bindon, open account.
Craig Bilbrew v. Deshannon Harrell, damages.
William Lambert and Angel Lambert v. Robert L. Semple, contract.
Sofi Consumer Loan Program Grantor v. Ervin Mikell, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Lionel York aka Lionel Joseph York, promissory note.
Bank of America NA v. Jeremy John Miles Sr., open account.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Breanna J. Hebert, promissory note.
Onemain Financial Group LLC, Onemain Financial Services Inc, Wilmington Trust and Onemain Financial Issuance Trust v. Jennifer L. Garcia, open account.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Robert Kyleste Jackson, executory judgment.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Terrance Rixner, agreement.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Teri Habisretinger aka Teri A. Habisretinger, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Chasity Carr aka Chasity L. Wilson Carr, agreement.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jan E. Lavespere, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Richard S. Hanley, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Kaleb Poole, open account.
Valencia Prestly v. New York Marine & General Insurance Co., LeBlanc Nissan Lc Price and Russell Favaron, damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Amber R. Duplessis and Chad Duplessis, promissory note.
Lauren Jandle v. Ashley A. Gautreau, Progressive Security Insurance Co. and USAA Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Louisiana State Of v. Alden Ray Warner Jr., forfeiture/seizure.
Gary Lee v. Kerry Granier and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, damages.
Brian Jacobson and Laurie Jacobson v. Timothy O. Daniel and Daniel O. Daniel, damages.
Creek Side of Ascension Homeowners v. Dejouris Duplessis, enforce lien.
Creek Side of Ascension Homeowners v. Johnny Tenner Sr., enforce lien.
Creek Side of Ascension Homeowners v. Deundre Renarde Jones, enforce lien.
Creek Side of Ascension Homeowners v. Marie Bergeron Andre aka Marie B. Andre, enforce lien.
Clean Harbors Industrial Services Inc v. Lalumina LLC, open account.
Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Joscelyn Baynham Decuir and Cartrell Samuel Decuir, executory process.
Celeste Manuel Rees v. Zachary Isaac Cavalier and Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, damages.
Apex Construction LLC v. Don Nummy and Karyn Nummy, damages.
Advisors Group American v. Lynn Michael Success Landry, Lynn Michael Landry aka Lynn M. Landry aka Lynn Landry, Carolyn Jeanette Success Hidalgo, Carolyn Jeanette Hidalgo aka Carolyn J. Hidalgo aka Carolyn Hidalgo, executory process.
Jeni Leeth v. Mike Aime, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Dominos Pizza LLC and ABC Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Gladys Lyle Maxey, interdiction.
Kyra Dunn v. Jarren Dunn, divorce.
Billy Thomas Hebert v. Raeanne Leagh Loupe, divorce.
Ileana A. Paredes Marmolejos v. William Velez, divorce.
Frank Browder v. Talameka C. Hynes Browder, divorce.
Justin King v. Danielle Babin, divorce.
Angel Barragan Nava v. Piedad Barragan, divorce.
Keanga Johnson Martin v. Christopher Lee Martin, divorce.
Felisha Roberson Levy v. Leo Levy III, divorce.
Terrell Ardoin Shook v. David Garland Shook, divorce.
Sharon Ingram v. Dustin Ingram, divorce.
Carlos F. Anariba v. Brandi N. Anariba, divorce.
Thomas Wayne Myers v. Cynthea Keith Myers, divorce.
Eusebio Carlos C. Reyes v. Sylvia Alford Cordero, divorce.
Dustin Wambsgans v. Courtney Smith Wambsgans, divorce.
Dynasty Dunn, Louisiana Department Children and Family Services v. Marcelles Taylor Sr., paternity.
Tajuan White, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jacoby LeBlanc, paternity.
Takia Kent, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Derrick Guice Jr., paternity.
Shane Michael Stein v. Mallory Kaye Bourgeois, divorce.
Kade Michael Settoon v. Bridget Lambert Settoon, divorce.
Shayra Rodriguez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Luis Rodriguez, child support.
Minervia Addo v. Charles Addo, divorce.
Gabriel Michelle Christy v. Don Christy III, divorce.
Kenny Frederic v. Delayne Frederic, divorce.
Matthew Thieneman v. Lindsay Trentecosta Thieneman, divorce.
Shawn Monique Smith v. Sylvester S. Smith III, divorce.
Jerricka Tut (on behalf of) Hawkins v. Justin Success Thompson, paternity.
Tia A. Dempsey v. Byron Dempsey Jr., divorce.
Jennifer LeBlanc v. Kenneth Earl Welch Jr., divorce.
Rochee Jackson v. Jackie Marie Soloman and Fernada Jack, paternity.
Trevor Charles v. Jennifer Charles, divorce.
Diana Kathleen Zeissler v. Mark Gregory Zeissler, divorce.
Michael S. Brannan v. Karen Elise Brannan, divorce.
Donna Hargroder Adams v. Charles Ross Adams, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of John Connell Kling
Succession of Francis Christopher Reinhart
Succession of Ernest Joseph Dupre Jr. and Mable Price Dupre
Succession of Robert Roy Anderson
Succession of Berthalie Clouatre Taylor
Succession of William M. Peterson
Succession of Walter Morgan Cryer
Succession of John William King
Succession of Joseph V. Keller Jr.
Succession of Arnold Ray Dencausse
Succession of Frances Hymel Poirrier
Succession of Clarence Joseph Elisar Sr.
Succession of Vera Rose Gautreau Kling
Succession of Jimmy G. Gentry
Succession of Walter L. Downs
Succession of Louis John Hymel Sr.
Succession of Robert James Berniard
Succession of Curtis Parms and Vanessa Martin Parms
Succession of Janice M. Lambert Laiche
Succession of Effie Rogers Ronkartz
Succession of Sandy Marie Schexnaydre
Succession of Charles Buford Chaney
Succession of Rita Davis Chaney
Succession of John Allen Rahm Sr.
Succession of Albert Ray Hughes
Succession of Christopher Byronne Magee
Succession of Rogers Joseph Albarado
Succession of Leonard Anthony Tregre
Succession of Curtis Lethrage Davis
Succession of Ester H. Powers
Succession of Joan Gloria Pierre and Joseph U. Pierre Sr.