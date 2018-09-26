Children will discover and learn coding, robotics and computational thinking while having fun during Robot Fun programs in October at all four branches of the Ascension Parish Library.
Although this program is open to all ages, children younger than 5 may need some assistance from a parent or older sibling to operate some of the robots.
The Robot Fun schedule is:
Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Dutchtown branch, 13278 La. 73, Geismar, (225) 673-8699.
Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Gonzales branch, 708 S. Irma Blvd., (225) 647-3955
Oct. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Galvez branch, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville, (225) 622-3339
Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Donaldsonville branch, 500 Mississippi St., (225) 473-8052.