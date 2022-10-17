Senior Sock Hop returns
The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop returns at the Ascension Gym, 9039 South St. Landry Ave., Gonzales with its first sponsorship of the year from Ascension Parish Government.
October's Sock Hop starts at 11 a.m. Friday, featuring entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train.
The Jambalaya Festival Association will provide lunch with music and dancing to follow.
The senior citizens' dance started in 2008 as a way for residents to enjoy recreational activities and community events For details on sponsorship and involvement, contact Ascension Parish Assistant Director of Recreation Michelle Templet at (225) 450-1081.
Breast cancer, domestic violence awareness event set
A prayer service and memorial reflection for breast cancer and domestic violence survivors and those who have died from either is set for 8 a.m. Friday at Donaldsonville City Hall.
For information, contact Lee Melancon at (225) 445-1383 or email lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.
Volunteers need for Boucherie and Balloons
Volunteer Ascension is looking for volunteers for the Boucherie and Balloons festival Dec. 2-5 at 9690 Airline Hwy., Sorrento.
Volunteers are needed to assist in a number of areas throughout the weekend. For information, email tiffany@volunteerascesnion.org or call (225) 644-7655 or visit https://volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com.
A River Road Memoir with Jane Goette
On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m., visit with Louisiana native and author Jane Goette at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St. in Donaldsonville, as she takes us on a journey through a young girl’s idyllic childhood in the rural South to her restless adolescence when the Civil Rights struggle becomes urgent and personal to her family.
Goette is 3 years old when her family moves into an old house on River Road in Donaldsonville, bordered by pastures and endless sugar cane fields. Though set in the 1950s and ’60s, the conflicts reflected in this book are familiar as Americans continue to battle over the nation’s identity and values.
Goette, who lives in Virginia, is a teacher, writer and mother of three.
The Ascension Parish Library and DVille Press are sponsoring the event. For more information, call (225) 473-8052.
Hocus Pocus interactive movie
The baddest witches in town are back for another Halloween season. Join the Ascension Parish Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Galvez library to follow the script to create a moviegoing experience like no other, featuring everyone’s favorite witches — the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus" (PG). Guests will follow prompts and use props to act out parts of the movie. Plus, there will be snacks.
Youth basketball registration set
Online registration for the 2023 Ascension Youth Basketball Association program for boys and girls ages 5-16 runs through Oct. 31.
The registration fee is $80 per child. Visit ayba.info for the link and instructions.
Christmas Crusade opens application process
Ascension Parish residents needing assistance with Christmas toys can pick up an application at five Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office locations.
Pick up applications at the Gonzales Business Office, 828 S. Irma Blvd, Gonzales; Donaldsonville Business Office, 300 Houmas St. Donaldsonville; Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; District 2 substation, 13200 Airline Hwy., Gonzales; and District 3 substation, 38567 La. 42, Prairieville.
The offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Friday.
Deadline to apply is Nov. 14.
For more than 25 years, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has collected and distributed toys to children across the parish.
For more information, call Sgt. Misty Turner at (225) 621-8827.