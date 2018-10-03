THURSDAY
Public School
Barbecue chicken, corn on cob, pork and beans, diced pears, whole-wheat garlic roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken nuggets
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, strawberry cup, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Chicken and sausage pastalaya, broccoli with cheese, sweet potato, tossed salad, peach slices, whole wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Cheesy nacho meal, chili, steamed broccoli, salad cup, pears, milk
Choice Friday: Ham snack pack or chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
White beans and rice with ham, broccoli with cheese, peach slices, orange juice, monkey bread, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, steamed cabbage, salad cup, applesauce, cornbread, milk
Choice Monday: Ham snack pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Hamburger patty on bun, potato rounds, pork and beans, lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken tenders
Catholic School
Soft tacos, corn, pinto beans, salad cup, honeydew melon, cinnamon twist, milk
Choice Tuesday: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Tacos, corn, lettuce/cheese cup/salsa, orange wedges, low-fat graham cracker, juice, milk
Catholic School
Spaghetti with meat sauce, sweet peas, salad cup, peaches, parmesan garlic bread, milk
Choice Wednesday: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog
OCT. 11
Public School
Ascension gumbo and rice, green beans, potato salad, diced pears, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Turkey and gravy, steamed rice, green beans, salad cup, orange wedges, cheese biscuits, milk
Choice Thursday: Taco salad or baked potato