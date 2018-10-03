THURSDAY

Public School

Barbecue chicken, corn on cob, pork and beans, diced pears, whole-wheat garlic roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken nuggets

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage jambalaya, white beans and curly greens, salad cup, strawberry cup, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

FRIDAY

Public School

Chicken and sausage pastalaya, broccoli with cheese, sweet potato, tossed salad, peach slices, whole wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Cheesy nacho meal, chili, steamed broccoli, salad cup, pears, milk

Choice Friday: Ham snack pack or chicken nuggets

MONDAY

Public School

White beans and rice with ham, broccoli with cheese, peach slices, orange juice, monkey bread, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, steamed cabbage, salad cup, applesauce, cornbread, milk

Choice Monday: Ham snack pack or pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

Hamburger patty on bun, potato rounds, pork and beans, lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken tenders

Catholic School

Soft tacos, corn, pinto beans, salad cup, honeydew melon, cinnamon twist, milk

Choice Tuesday: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese

WEDNESDAY

Public School

Tacos, corn, lettuce/cheese cup/salsa, orange wedges, low-fat graham cracker, juice, milk

Catholic School

Spaghetti with meat sauce, sweet peas, salad cup, peaches, parmesan garlic bread, milk

Choice Wednesday: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog

OCT. 11

Public School

Ascension gumbo and rice, green beans, potato salad, diced pears, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Turkey and gravy, steamed rice, green beans, salad cup, orange wedges, cheese biscuits, milk

Choice Thursday: Taco salad or baked potato

View comments