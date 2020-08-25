The annual Firefighters Banquet hosted by four Knights of Columbus chapters in east Ascension looked a bit different this year due to the coronavirus.
Attendance to the July 29 banquet, which usually includes firefighters and their families from around the area, was limited to only the fire department winners and chief officers.
Each departments' firefighter of the year was honored, said master of ceremonies James E. LeBlanc, fire chief for the St. Amant and 5th Ward departments.
Parish President Clint Cointment was the guest speaker for the banquet, hosted by St. Theresa, Our Lady of Holy Rosary, St. Mark and St. John the Evangelist Catholic churches.
Aaron Gautreaux was named overall Firefighter of the Year and Cameron Everett won the Junior Firefighter of the Year award. Both are from 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department.