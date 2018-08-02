The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on July 19-26:
July 19
Dixon, Sandy H.: 46, 9411 La. 941, Gonzales, four counts failure to appear in court.
Gutter, Deadrian Laross: 24, address unavailable, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law/drug-free zone, possession of marijuana, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
July 20
Russell, Christopher Ernest: 24, 2116 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales, alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle by passenger, registration certificates, operating while intoxicated.
Langevin, Shannon: 47, 41057 Galvez Gardens Road, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, resisting an officer, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Janis, Stephen Michael: 56, 40469 Chateau Ave., Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, stop signs and yield signs, operating while intoxicated.
Moore, Roger: 29, 15426 Henderson Bayou, Prairieville, turning movements and required signals, operating while intoxicated.
Gibbs, Christopher L.: 35, 1210 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, vagrancy/begs or solicits, simple battery.
Jones, Eric R.: 41, 172 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, vagrancy/begs or solicits.
Gibson, Kirk Allen: 26, 1407 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, obstruction of justice/theft from a building, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/vehicle.
Landry, Desean Jabbar: 30, 5444 Mansour Ave., Alexandria, three counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery/use of firearm/additional penalty, armed robbery.
Doyle, Rose: 23, 37060 John St., Geismar, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Scott, Kaylor: 26, 42463 Pebblestone Ave., Prairieville, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, violations of protective orders.
Sorina, Joshua: 28, 1434 Teche St., New Orleans, parole revoked, armed robbery, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery/use of firearm/additional penalty, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Landry, Michael L.: 35, 48173 Rogers A. Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Blanchard, Louis Joseph: 28, 138 Jane St., Chauvin, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Millien, Brittany Bianca: 28, 277 Klotzville Lane, Belle Rose, three counts failure to appear in court.
Arnold III, Norman G.: 26, 16161 Tiger Bend Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Devillier, Allison Renee: 25, 13320 Le Bourgeois Lane, Maurepas, domestic abuse battery.
LeBlanc, Lavern Joseph: 35, 15280 Holton Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Tramaine Tyrone: 30, 6255 Aydell St., Convent, surety, three counts failure to appear in court.
Andre, Hunter: 33, 38353 Thurston McCrory Road, Gonzales, felony illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Palermo, Sage: 28, 39196 Vindez Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Delmore, Wayne O.: 53, 39085 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, interfering with an officer, resisting an officer.
July 21
Woods, Sean Michael: 23, address unavailable, St. Rose, possession of marijuana.
Ramos, Bairon: 28, 47021 La. 22, 20, St. Amant, hold for other agency, domestic abuse battery.
Foster, Wayne: 24, 41066 Galvez Gardens, Prairieville, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Lee, Chad Michael: 32, 176 Chad Michael, Cut Off, pedestrians on highways or interstate highways, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Wallace, Allen D.: 61, 42547 Norwood Road, Gonzales, operating while intoxicated, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building.
Kinney, James C.: 40, 13052 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, vagrancy, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Havard, Brent M.: 39, 13106 Roddy Road, Gonzales, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
July 22
Peralez, Christopher: 36, 2204 Cypress Point, LaPlace, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Pedescleaux, Carlene Chandrell: 30, 3147 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville, second degree murder/attempt.
Magana, Isael: 38, 43363 La. 931, Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Milton, Tavish Kentrell: 26, 9209 Water Tower St., Convent, simple burglary/all others, two counts failure to appear in court.
Williams, James: 62, 134 Evangeline St., 105, Donaldsonville, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Bolding, Fitell Rascan: 20, 14155 La. 73, 4, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
July 23
Bennett, Laquita: 35, 115 Jones St., Napoleonville, three counts failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ross, James W.: 30, 43258 Norwood Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court.
Sharper, Laquintus T.: 24, 10514 Boudreaux St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Fouchi, Joshua Ray: 20, 11481 Lake Crossing Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Carter, Stephon: 34, 1405 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property, failure to appear in court.
Toussaint, Kaylan: 18, 42265 Conifer Drive, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft.
Lessard Jr., Carl Joseph: 18, 12288 David Lessard Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Painter, Brett M.: 44, 42436 Shady Pine Lane, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Richardson, Trevis Travell: 36, 1118 La. 30, Gonzales, state probation violation, domestic abuse battery.
Sharp, Justin Wayne: 18, 38150 Smith Road, Prairieville, state probation violation, eleven counts criminal trespass/all other offenses, three counts misdemeanor theft, felony theft, five counts possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, five counts theft of a firearm, 12 counts simple burglary/vehicle.
July 24
Anderson, Cory Marshall: 30, 43140 La. 42, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Muller, Mia: 26, 512 Franklin St., Gretna, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Weber, Kerry Paul: 28, 2491 Lionel Washington Road, Lutcher, domestic abuse battery.
Martin, Paul: 25, 14281 Summer Place Drive, Gonzales, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery.
Bureau, Jessica L.: 29, 14088 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft, monetary instrument abuse.
Lewis, Tina M.: 40, 18813 Manchac Acres Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Jones, Keifer Andrew: 26, 119 Grissaffe Lane, Belle Rose, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery.
Perez, Marcos Tulio: 28, 38517 Charleston Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Craven, Amanda Lea: 36, 41433 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, two counts failure to appear in court, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
July 25
Scott, Donald R.: 38, 802 Balm St., Baker, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Graham, Michael Anthony: 51, 25156 John Gayle Road, Livingston, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, simple battery.
Hebert, Brandi Lynn: 37, 19935 Idaho St., Livingston, failure to appear in court.
Broussard, Rebecca Thompson: 36, 12150 Louis White Road, Geismar, failure to appear in court.
Pritchard, Brian: 61, 13347 Oreal Road, Gonzales, no seat belt, traffic-control signals, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated.
Boudreaux, Christopher: 22, 425 Jackson Lane, Gilbert, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
July 26
Duplessis Sr., Timmy Gerard: 56, 214 Jeff St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Johnson, Freeman F.: 43, 39041 Jupiter Ave., Darrow, two counts failure to appear in court.