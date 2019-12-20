Motivated by the news that facilities manager Henrietta Coleman has been diagnosed with breast cancer, Gonzales Middle School students ran and walked 1,749 miles in an October fundraiser for the Susan G. Komen Foundation, surpassing their goal of 1,000 miles. Teachers added 327 miles during the month, with each mile earning $1 for the foundation.
Businesses donating to the Miles for Money campaign are the Cajun Catch Seafood Market & Deli, CrossFit 3090, East Ascension Veterinary Clinic, Fratelli’s Italian Grille, Town & Parish Realty, Jazzercise, Jani King, Magazine Innovation Center, Tiger Sneaux, Top Notch Daiquiri and Zaxby’s.