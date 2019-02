Gonzales Middle School January Bulldog Buck Bonanza winners, from left, first row, are Taylor Henry, Lanai Fisher, ZyMyrius Wimbley, Diandra Edwards and Aaron Jones; second row, Kendall Batiste, Malik Lewis, Emily Espericueta, Lennox Batiste and Devin Mayers; and third row, Principal Lori Charlet, Kierralynn Irvin, Nyah Green, Cylan Brooks, Anyelina Paredes, Therron Verdin and assistant principal Chazz Watson.