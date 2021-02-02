Lady Griffins 2020.jpg

The Dutchtown girls soccer team celebrates after winning the Division I, District 5 title with a 5-0 record.

 Provided Photo

The Dutchtown High girls soccer team recently won Division I, District 4 with a 5-0 record. The district includes Denham Springs, East Ascension, Live Oak, St. Amant, Walker and Dutchtown.

