The Knights of Columbus, St. Theresa of Avila Council 2657, Gonzales delivered three new wheelchairs to the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve on Aug. 23. The donation was in support of the Wheelchair Global Mission of the Knights of Columbus.
The council's treasurer, Brian Amedee, worked with Ray Talley of MedCare, a Gonzales medical supply company, to make the purchase possible.
On the day of the presentation, members of Msgr. Lieux Assembly 2052, composed of Sir Knights of the Patriotic 4th Degree, led a bingo game for the veterans, as they do each month. Knights Brian Amedee, Vernon Faucheaux, Joe Henn and Jim Perry, joined with Sir Knights Paul Allen and Gerald Bello in assisting the veterans and distributing prizes.