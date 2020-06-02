Coronavirus testing set for Sorrento
Ochsner has expanded its community coronavirus testing efforts across the Capital Area.
Locations are secured in cooperation with government officials and focus on testing near local hot spots. Testing across the region will continue through the remainder of 2020 based on community need.
Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older. Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, you’re encouraged to get tested to learn your COVID-19 status. Doctor’s orders are not required. People coming for testing are required to bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.
“Ochsner’s investment in enhanced community testing is a critical step towards a continued safe reopening,” said Eric McMillen, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “I encourage everyone to come for a test to know your status. We’ve seen several positive cases with no symptoms.”
Community members will receive their test results within 72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive can participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to a 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support. In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner has the following resources available:
• Free Ochsner information line at (844) 888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information
• Schedule a video visit with an Ochsner provider and ask follow-up questions through secure messages using MyOchsner
• Urgent Care by video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app
• In-person appointments at one of 13 Ochsner Health Centers across Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes – including Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge
To make an appointment, call 225-761-5200, or visit www.Ochsner.org/BatonRouge. To learn more about COVID-19, visit www.ochsner.org/coronavirus.
Local testing sites include:
Wednesday, June 3
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sorrento Civic Center
7471 Main St., Sorrento
Thursday, June 4
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sorrento Civic Center
River Region Art announces summer camp dates
River Region Art Association is opening its Summer Art Camp on June 15 at its Depot Gallery in Gonzales.
Summer Art Camp will be held June 15–19, June 22-26, June 29 -July 3, July 12–17, July 20 -24, July 27–31 and Aug. 3–7.
Age groups and times are: ages 6–10 attend 9 a.m. to noon and ages 12–15 and older attend 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Fee for summer camp is $100 per week. A camp registration form is available at rraa@riverregionartassociation.org.
A limit of 8 youths in each week of camp has been set in order to maintain the safe 6 foot distance requirement in the classroom. Masks are to be worn by all including teachers, sanitizing is done before and after class and students will have their own supplies for the week of class.
For any additional information, leave a message at (225) 644-8496.
Tanger hosts La. 621 Farmers Market Saturdays in June
Tanger Outlets will host the La. 621 Farmers Market near Shopper Services Suite 299 during June.
Locally-sourced products will be abailable from 7 am. to noon each Saturday in June. Products include fresh fruits and vegetables, farm fresh eggs, artisan breads, honey, jams/jellies, pickled eggs and vegetables, tamales, kettle corn, baked goods and specialty food items.