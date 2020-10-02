A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was accidentally shot by a sibling Thursday evening in the parking lot of the Family Dollar in Dutchtown, officials said Friday morning.
The siblings were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the store on Highway 74 in Geismar when the shooting happened, said Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Allison Hudson.
A 6-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a sibling Thursday evening in the parking lot of the Family Dollar in Dutchtown, officials said.
The 6-year-old was transported via helicopter to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition, Hudson said Friday morning.
The shooting remains under investigation.