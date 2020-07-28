Weichert Realtors – Villar and Company, in Prairieville, held its annual awards luncheon on June 23 at the Clarion Inn/Mike Anderson's Restaurant, in Gonzales.
Realtors were honored for their outstanding 2019 listing and selling accomplishments, according to a news release. The annual event allows the group the opportunity to celebrate the past year and to show support and appreciation to team members.
The Gold Sales Award was given to Sherri Rachal for $5.4 million in sales and Sandy Scallan won the Silver Sales Award for $4.8 million in sales. The bronze award presented to Dee Robinson, $2.2 million in sales; Rickie Bliss $2.2 million; and Ivan Chandra, $1.3 million.
Rachal won the Top Listing Agent, Executive Club and Top Producer awards. The Rookie of the Year award was presented to Robin Hebert and Scallan won the Most Co-operative Spirit and Ambassador Club awards. Robinson won the Sales Achievement honor.
Donna Villar, broker and owner and Darla Villar Bruno, manager, thanked the Realtors for attending.