Master Gardener Richard Babin demonstrated how to choose, use and maintain a wide variety of shovels, trowels, rakes, cultivators, hoes, pruners and shears during the Feb. 6 meeting of the Gonzales Garden Club. Members gathered at the newly renovated St. Amant home of Dale Bowman.
Club members Pam Fiegel, Janis Poche, Loretta Ramirez and Sandy Stewart presented crescent–line floral designs. The horticultural hint was to water newly seeded vegetable and herb beds almost daily until seedlings come up. The garden tip of the month was to recycle or donate garden tools, pots and books that are no longer needed.
The meeting was hosted by Dale Bowman, Gwen Heck, Barbara McCormick, Mary Jo Pohlig, Marilyn Rice and Dana Teepell.