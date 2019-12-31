Donaldsonville High girls basketball team combines depth, experience
The Donaldsonville Lady Tigers basketball team returns a strong nucleus from last season and has added some needed depth for the 2019-20 season.
“We return some really good players and now have some depth at each position; this is something we didn’t have last season,” coach Shawancy Joseph said.
The Lady Tigers had a successful season last year and finished 23-7, losing in the 3A quarterfinals to powerhouse Madison Prep. Gone from last year's team is Southeastern basketball signee Daija Harvey, who was a leader on and off the court. Returning this season are some All-District performers in Jalair Johnson, Lynasia Johnson and Quinntryce Bell. “Those three are our returning leaders, and we must mix in our young talent with them to be successful,” Joseph said.
The Lady Tigers' transition offense and dribble-drive ability are some strengths for this year's team; one area they are working on is three-point shooting. "Daija Harvey was our leader in three-point shooting," Joseph said. "We need our returning players to have confidence in their shots as well as do that within our offense."
The Lady Tigers' goals include winning a district championship. "Our district has adopted a new format with a district tournament, which will prepare us for the playoffs along with our tough predistrict schedule," Joseph said.
The district will be difficult, with teams such as E.D. White and Lutcher, but one team always comes up when it comes to rivalries. “St. James will continue to be a big rival, but everyone in the district will be tough." Joseph said. The Lady Tigers are 5-8 as of press time, with some big nondistrict games coming up, and will start district play Jan. 24. Watching these Lady Tigers play will be fun; the experience and depth just add to the suspense of how far they can go.
All-District football players from Ascension Parish
Javon Carter of East Ascension High School is the defensive MVP on the first-team All-District team for District 5-5A.
Other defenders on the District 5-5A first team are Jerrel Boykins, Javon Carter, Jyrin Ester and Dajon Jones, of East Ascension High School; Jyron Banks, Johmel Jolla and Logan Scott, of Dutchtown High School; and Evan Bourgeois, of St. Amant High School.
Ascension Parish players on offense on the District 5-5A first team are Jyrin Johnson, Steven McBride and Kendall Washington, of East Ascension High School; Javin Aguillard, Cole Poirrier and Isaak Theriot, of St. Amant High School; and Riley Lawrence, Cohen Parent and Dylan Sampson, of Dutchtown High School.
Defenders on the District 5-5A second team are Dajon Jones, Rionte Jones, Masey Lewis, Marcellus Taylor and Justin Walker, of East Ascension High School; Javion Hughes, Brett Latiolas, Jordan Spears and Chris Washington, of Dutchtown High School; and Jamir Baptiste and Sam McCorkle, of St. Amant High School.
Ascension Parish players on offense on the District 5-5A second team are Ethan Bagwell, Michael Bailey, Hobert Grayon IV, Cameron Jones and Gavin Soniat, of East Ascension High School; Reed Davis, Matt Gallman, Blayden Louis, Jadyn McKinney, Logan Scott and Derrick Youngblood, of Dutchtown High School; and Austin Bascom, Reggie Sims and Lathan Vaughn, of St. Amant High School.
All-District football players from Donaldsonville High School
Donaldsonville High School football players chosen for the first-team All-District team in District 9-3A are offensive lineman Joshua Brisco, return specialist Cyle Brooks and wide receiver Jamarcus Miller.
Chosen for the All-District second team are quarterback Treveyon Brown, running backs Rae'Land Johnson and Jaquavius Tenner, offensive lineman Christian Howard, defensive backs Datuan Harris and Cyle Brooks, defensive lineman Willie Picou and Brandon Williams, and linebackers Daimar Robinson and Trevon Dunn.