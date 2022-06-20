The St. Amant High School FFA chapter won first place in the Louisiana FFA Food Science and Technology Career Development Event on June 7 at the state FFA convention in Alexandria.
The Food Science and Technology Career Development Event aims to prepare future agriculturists in all assets of food science, including food safety, product development and sensory evaluation, a news release said.
Students in the contest are tasked with evaluating various scenarios, identifying aromas and examining differences in food products, and are tested in an extensive food science examination.
“These experiences prepare students for the future challenges of the agricultural industry, and show that through hard work and determination, we can accomplish great things in agriculture,” said team member Peyton Blanchard.
Blanchard, who will be a junior at St. Amant High School this upcoming school year, also took home the honor of High Point Individual in the contest this year.
The team, consisting of Blanchard, Riley Harris, Sophia Langoni and Layla Porter, will travel to Indianapolis in October to compete in the national contest against other state winners from throughout the nation. FFA adviser Tate Roussel led the team at the Louisiana event.
Career development events are an integral part of the National FFA Organization, which aims to develop future agriculturists in the areas of personal growth, career success and community development, the release said.