Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, will be the featured speaker at the September Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30, Gonzales.
Cost for the lunch is $18, collected at the door (checks and cash preferred). The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. To make a reservation, call (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com.