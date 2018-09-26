Court cases filed in Ascension Parish between Sept. 10-14:
CIVIL SUITS
Discover Bank v. Melanie Chabarria, open account.
Odis L. Coleman v. Sheriff Jeffrey F. Wiley and Deputy Shane M. Campo, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Melissa Perry, contract.
Onemain Financial Services Inc. and Onemain Financial of Louisiana v. Jeremy D. Green, promissory note.
Gmfs LLC v. Rose Mary Dison Thompson, aka Rose Mary Dison B. Thompson, aka Rosemary Dison Thompson, aka David Jr. Thompson and Dave Thompson Jr., executory process.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Paula Anthony, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Rebecca Cernich, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC, Citibank Na and Home Depot Consumer v. Caroline H. Finch, open account.
Crown Asset Management LLC, Synchrony Bank and Lowes Consumer Credit Card v. Rita Smith, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Chris Alo, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Victorine Hanson and Jeremy Hanson, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Eraion Williams, contract.
Gmfs LLC v. Jerry Ray McDonald, Jan Wesley McDonald aka Janice Wesley MacDonald, eviction.
Ally Bank v. Ryan Scott Thaxton, executory process.
Bobbie Lee Burns Babin v. Trust.
Roger W. Hoffman v. succession of Dominique Marie Butler, partition of property.
Qps Engineering LLC v. Maurepas Pipeline LLC, damages.
Gmfs LLC v. Richard Lee Norwood, executory process.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Melvin L. Hasten, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Johnny Bell, open account.
Shera Gardner v. Go Auto Insurance Co., Walter Woodberry and Geico General Insurance Co., damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Nakisha Growe, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Shellie Minor, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cody R. Gullick, open account.
Ally Financial Inc v. Hubert Williams, executory process.
Cascade Capital LLC v. Lasharon O. Brown, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Afton S. Snearl, open account.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Kevin D. Willie, open account.
American Financial Resources Inc v. Melvin R. Dimm, Rachelle R. Dimm aka Rachelle Remondet Dimm, executory process.
Louisiana State of Division Administration, Office of Community Development and Recovery Unit Disaster v. Donna Ellisia Irving, agreement.
Pennymac Loan Servicing LLC v. Zachary Roddy, executory process.
Cascade Capital LLC and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Delanis Brown, monies due.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Christopher Wells, monies due.
Cascade Capital LLC and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Reneika Starks, monies due.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Leroy LeBlanc, monies due.
Stacy Travis and Chad Travis v. Geico Casualty Co. and Asa Newell, damages.
Cascade Capital LLC v. Catherine Weary, contract.
John M. Dinino and Kevin Dinino v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Kimberly H. Hutcheson and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Frantz Gibson Holdings Co. LLC v. Quincey Washington and Tamayra Washington, monies due.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Jobi Hidalgo Rayburn, promissory note.
Ricky Davis v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, judicial review.
University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors and University of New Orleans v. Judith Kathleen Shamburger, open account.
Midland Funding LLC v. Scott Robichaux, executory judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Assicoates LLC v. Susie Trabeau, open account.
Wanda Bourgeois v. Walmart Inc., damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Thomas E. Harvey Jr., promissory note.
Beatrice Rayford v. Fernando Garcia, Laca LLC and United Specialty Insurance Co. Inc., damages.
Shanda Dorsey v. Travis Judson, ABC Insurance Co., Judson Services LLC and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Tina A. Thompson v. Marlen Diaz and Lyndon Southern Insurance Co., damages.
Gloria Jordan v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Courtney A. Gaudin, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Erin Martin Bryan v. Michael Murphy Bryan, divorce.
Thomas Bourgeois v. Jamie Landry Bourgeois, divorce.
Melissa Garon Mayers v. Seth Christopher Mayers, divorce.
Tremekia Vaughn Brown v. Delanis James Brown, divorce.
Kayla V. Daigle v. Brandt Daigle, divorce.
Krystal M. Edwards v. Oliver R. Rangel Esquivel, divorce.
Laura Dupre Pettersen v. Thad Anthony Petersen, divorce.
Donald Williams Jr. v. Genelle Williams, divorce.
Emily Nelson Theriot v. Seth Michael Theriot, divorce.
Jordan M. Mitchell v. Megan Dickmyer, paternity.
Joseph Underwood v. Christy Underwood, divorce.
Kristen Smith Rushing and Joshua Rushing v. divorce, divorce.
Jarett Thomas Creed v. Alyssa Creed, divorce.
Tina Lewis, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Calvin Washington, child support.
Junia Richard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Washington Marcus Sr, child support.
Latonya Harrison, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jonathan Williams Sr., child support.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Marcel Pierre Oubre
Succession of Lucy Caballero Oubre
Succession of Ronald F. McCabe
Succession of Louis J. Lambert Sr.
Succession of Roberta Richardson Lambert
Succession of Frederick Wirt Hemphill
Succession of Percy Malcon LeBlanc
Succession of Loraine D. Stone Grant