More than 770 LSU students graduated with honors, including 72 students who received the University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
Medalists from the region include:
College of Agriculture: Alexis Theriot, nutrition and food science, Hammond
College of Engineering: Nicholas Joseph Rea, construction management, Denham Springs
Manship School of Mass Communication: Abby R. Crowe, mass communication, Greenwell Springs; Sydney Margaret McGovern, mass communication, Prairieville; Alexander Joseph Spencer, mass communication, Prairieville
College of Science: Richard E. Barden, biological sciences, Gonzales; Blaire C. Peterson, biological chemistry, Darrow; Joshua Wilhelm, chemistry, Prairieville