Donaldsonville defense and special teams pull out big football win
The Donaldsonville High School Tigers had not defeated the E.D. White Cardinals since 2012. That changed Friday night as the Tigers claimed a 12-7 victory in Thibodaux.
“Our QB coach, Devon Breaux, was our quarterback" in the 2012 victory, coach Brian Richardson said. "The Cardinals have a great tradition and a great program. This is certainly a huge win for us."
Both teams struggled offensively. Neither team had more than 200 yards total offense, and the teams combined for 10 punts and four turnovers in the game. The biggest play of the game was a Cardinal punt that sailed only about 8 yards before Tiger freshman Robert Kent scooped up the ball at the E.D. White 30-yard line and scored to put the Tigers up 12-7 with less than two minutes left in the game.
“Robert Kent’s punt return was huge," Richardson said, comparing it to Billy Cannon’s 89-yard Halloween run for LSU in 1959. "He has been making plays like that since Little League football. We were fortunate the ball ended up in his hands.
The Tigers took a 6-0 lead late in the second quarter as Jaquavis Tenner scored on a 17-yard touchdown; E.D. White blocked the extra point. The Cardinals mounted a two-minute drive before the half and took a 7-6 lead on a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caulin Griggs to Grant Gauthreaux.
The second half was very similar to the first half; both defenses were stout and forced several punts. Nursing a 7-6 lead with 1:42 left, the Cardinals set up to punt at their own 22-yard line, setting up the Kent heroics and the Tiger lead.
The Cardinals got the ball back and drove inside the Tigers' 10-yard line for a potential winning score, only to be stopped on an interception by Tiger defensive back Datjuan Harris. “Once again our defense was great, the experience we brought back on that side plus coach Peter Villa (defensive coordinator) and his staff is utilizing our young talent," Richardson said. "Datjuan Harris and Joshua Collier made plays and led our defensive unit."
Tenner led the Tiger offense with 24 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown. Kent added 7 carries for 27 yards. Quarterback Treveyon Brown finished 4-11 for 55 yards. The Tigers moved to 5-1 and 1-0 in district 9-3A, setting up a showdown with undefeated rival St James at home on Friday night. “Hopefully this win will build confidence in our team and grit in our kids," Richardson said.
Oct. 11 football scores for Ascension Parish teams
East Ascension: 41
Catholic High School of Baton Rouge: 6
East Ascension (4-2) plays Dutchtown at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
St. Amant: 44
McKinley: 7
St. Amant (4-2) plays Woodlawn at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
Dutchtown: 45
Woodlawn: 8
Dutchtown plays at East Ascension at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
Donaldsonville: 12
E.D. White: 7
Donaldsonville (5-1) plays St. James at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
Ascension Christian: 6
Central Private School: 34
Ascension Christian plays St. John at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
Ascension Catholic: 48
White Castle: 6
Ascension Catholic plays at Erath at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.