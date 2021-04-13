A nation fabric retailer acknowledged a local group for sewing seeds of compassion in the community and across the globe. JOANN Fabric and Crafts gave one of 50 Hand Made Hero Awards to the Friends and Needles Outreach Ministry of Zachary United Methodist Church.
Individual winners named and organization winners were selected by the JOANN Charitable Giving Committee. Winning groups, like Friends and Needles, received a $1,000 JOANN gift card.
“We were inspired by the amazing stories of individuals and organizations making a difference in their communities using their hands, hearts and minds,” the group said in a release. “We are thrilled to share our individual and group Handmade Heroes.”
Friends and Needles met March 18 to celebrate the award and receive an in-person thank-you from a representative with the Louisiana Methodist Children’s Homes and Foster Care, a frequent recipient of the group’s donated items.
Doug Hall, development director of Methodist Children’s Homes, picked up 70 fleece blankets for children in the Methodist Children Home and 10 quilts for foster care children. The blankets and quilts are just two examples of Friends and Needles outreach projects.
The group started in 2016 and has increased the volume and diversity of projects each year. The pandemic year marked an explosion of productivity instead of the expected downturn.
“It turned out to be more than any other year that we've been working,” said group spokesperson Brenda Obeidzinski. “And that's from blankets and quilts down to face masks. We made over 2,000 face masks as a group and made over 3,600 items last year. We are here to celebrate, but we want to thank Joanne's for the choosing us.”
Friends and Needles has operated as an outreach and charity organization with Zachary United Methodist Church, although membership is open to anyone who wants to join.
“Our mission is to use our God-given talents to help our church, community, state, nation and the world,” said member Margaret Harmon. “Members come together once a week to sew, crochet, knit and craft for others while producing great fellowship and friendship among the members.”
The group has provided christening gowns and blankets for families in the church, a variety of products like pillowcases and bibs to local nursing home patients, and prayer shawls for the sick and elderly. The group even took on the massive tasks of repairing the giant American flag that flies over the cemetery at Port Hudson Historic Site.
The projects are functional and not just ornamental. The fidget blankets, or busy blankets, involve different sight, textures and colors and are designed to help Alzheimer’s patients keep their hands and moving. Another type of blanket made of flannel is put in baskets from the church’s care team. It doesn’t go to the person in the hospital; it goes to the caregiver, the person sitting with the sick person. It includes socks and other items that come in handy when sitting with a sick loved one.
Hall said he wanted to acknowledge both the award and the donated items the group supplies.
“I want to first begin by saying congratulations to the friends needles for wonderful accomplishment. Award,” he said. “I also want to thank you very much for the many years that those needles have been providing. And I just wanted to give you a little a sense of who you're helping.”
Hall said the Louisiana Methodists operate three homes and businesses that support them. “In addition to the children's homes, there's a lot of kids that are in our foster care programs that really love to have their own quilts and blankets and so that it goes to kids of all ages, and even the foster family program,” he said. “So that's why there's such a great need in addition to the three homes. This definitely helps the families that are in foster care as well.”
Hall ended his remarks with a story about a child getting a blanket for the first time and wondering both who they had to share it with and when they had to give it back. The child was shocked to learn it was theirs to keep and they didn’t have to share it.
“I just thought that was so special and that's always stuck with me,” he said. “You know, the little things that we all take for granted, such as, you know, growing up in a home of love, and unconditional love and support and nurturing is all foreign to these kids. So, then you know that you are not only helping the child, but you're helping to break that cycle of abuse and neglect.”
The Rev. Ricky Willis, pastor of the church, said Friends and Needles is an outreach that still fits in line with the mission and goals of the other ministries.
“Every church has its personality but as a part of the United Methodist Church, that's a part of our theological heritage,” he said. “We try to keep a balance between the head and the heart and the hands. That's very much a part of what we believe and ingrained to hear it all the time: How can we manifest our faith and our belief in ways that touch others?”