When the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department's station flooded four years ago, people from around the South rushed in to help.
So, when the department members saw the damage done in southwest Louisiana by Hurricane Laura, they started planning how they could return the favor.
Members of the department have brought their cooking talents and truckloads of supplies to the Lake Charles area in recent weeks to help residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Geismar Fire Chief Nat Stephens said his department started gathering immediately after the hurricane passed to start a collection drive and round up its cooking team.
Members of First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church donated supplies, as did other groups and residents.
Other area fire and law enforcement groups also have provided food and supplies to the hard-hit region.
On the first trip, the volunteers assisted with cleanup and cooked jambalaya at the Westlake fire station.