Kenny Maxwell heard a knock on his door July 13. It was a neighbor asking for help with a truck fire in front of Maxwell's Prairieville house.
Maxwell said he opened the door to find neighbor Robert Huber asking if he had a fire extinguisher. Maxwell grabbed his fire extinguisher and called 911 to report the fire, but when he got to the truck, it was engulfed.
Huber told Maxwell that he saw smoke coming from under the dashboard of the Dodge Dakota Sport truck as he drove in front of Maxwell's Wesley Evans Road home.
"He said his truck was on fire," Maxwell said. "I grabbed my fire extinguisher while he grabbed a bucket he saw outside and proceeded to fill it with water. As soon as we proceeded to the truck, it was obvious it was too late to even try to extinguish it ourselves."
The Galvez-Lake Fire Department responded to the call.