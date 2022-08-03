Ascension firefighters from eight Ascension Parish fire departments met July 27 for the 47th annual Firefighters and the 24th annual Juniors Appreciation Banquet hosted by the area Knights of Columbus councils.
St. Amant Fire Chief and Constable James E. LeBlanc served as master of ceremonies and the event's guest speaker.
"This is always an important time for the chief officers of Ascension Parish. It’s the time when the Knights of Columbus of Ascension Parish recognize the men and women of our fire service," LeBlanc said, adding his gratitude to all the departments and their families for their hard work and dedication to Ascension Parish.”
Before presenting awards, LeBlanc gave a complete recap of the fire service in Ascension Parish over the past 12 months. LeBlanc thanked both the Prairieville and Gonzales fire departments on the recent donation of fire apparatus to Ascension Parish Fire District 1, made up of all-volunteer departments. "Not only will these donated apparatus help us on our rating, but it saved the tax payers a lot of money," LeBlanc said.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre spoke about the successful working relationship between the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Ascension Parish fire departments in all three fire districts of Ascension.
“We enjoy a relationship here in Ascension Parish that is unheard of across this state and this nation," Webre said.
Awards were presented to junior firefighters Joselyn Rebollar, Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department; Riley Miller, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department; Cameron Everett, Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Department; Justin Campo, Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department and Kia Howard, of the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department.
Firefighters of the year awards went to Charles DiGiovanna, Gonzales Fire Department; Morgen Christ, Prairieville Fire Department; Nicolas Garon, Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department; Rich Chifici, Geismar; Blake Stone, Seventh District; Scott Francis, Galvez-Lake; Tarrell Milan, Fifth Ward; and Mike Breaux, St. Amant.
Overall winners of the 2022 Firefighters Banquet were Junior Firefighter Kia Howard of the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department and the 2022 Gene Witek Memorial Award went to Mike Breaux of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department.