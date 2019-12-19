GONZALES — The Ascension Parish Council is expected to consider a contested 30-year contract Friday night that would consolidate sewer service in the Dutchtown, Prairieville and Gonzales areas, after a state appellate panel threw out a lower court order that had previously blocked any action on the deal until next year.

But the Gonzales lawyer who filed the original suit that led to the lower court order said he has already filed another suit to block action. He added that he expects other suits could follow from other plaintiffs.

Jean-Paul Robert's latest suit, known as a temporary restraining order, was pending early Thursday evening, he said, and mirrors the one he filed Monday over the lack of adequate public access to the documents behind the deal, with some minor changes.

"It's not gonna be just Sean Dardeau this time. It's gonna be an avalanche," said Robert, who is representing Dardeau, a Geismar-area car salesman fighting council action on the sewer contract.

A special meeting of the Parish Council was called Thursday evening for Friday at 6 p.m. and also, for Friday at 7 p.m., a meeting of a special parish utilities district, which is also composed of the council members. The bodies are expected to cast a series votes allowing the sewer proposal go forward.

The deal with Ascension Sewer LLC, a consortium of Bernhard Capital Partners and Ascension Wastewater Treatment, would consolidate dozens of small, neighborhood-sized treatment plants in eastern Ascension and to one regional plant in the Geismar area.

The switch would involve building a regional plant that would dump cleansed wastewater into the Mississippi River and avoid tightened regulatory restrictions on the discharges into polluted ditches and bayous left by the smaller sewer plants. Ascension Wastewater is the largest private sewer provider in the parish and relies heavily on these small plants for its services.

The deal would bring together about 19,500 customers of parish government and Ascension Wastewater. About 2,800 of the Ascension Wastewater customers are outside Ascension Parish but would pay the new rates.

The customers would see an immediate rate increase if the deal is approved. Rates would start at $57.90 per month for residential customers and more for commercial customers, and the rates would increase by 4% per year for the first 10 years. The first phase of the system is expected to cost $215 million.

Following months of talks with the Parish Council and their lawyers, parts of which were done behind closed doors, the agreement has drawn concerns from newly elected council members and Parish President-elect Clint Cointment.

He and others have aired worries about the speed with which the final versions of the deal were being pushed through the council and about a number of provisions, including termination fees, that Cointment says could bankrupt the parish.

A recent estimate from financial analysts working for the parish suggests the cost of the fees could vary greatly, from $15 million near the end of the agreement to $187 million in year five. At that point, the consortium would have just put up the most capital and taken out most debt before ratepayers had had much time to pay off those costs.

Jeff Jenkins, co-founder of Bernhard Capital, has disputed the fears about the termination fees, saying bankruptcy of Ascension Sewer, one major reason to end the deal, is a red herring. He added that even if Ascension Sewer pulls out and termination fees are due, the parish still has control of the customers who could pay off those fees.

Earlier meetings planned for a final vote were halted after Cointment aired concerns the deal could bankrupt the parish. He was granted time to negotiate with Ascension Sewer, but Council Chairwoman Teri Casso cut off those talks Wednesday after the two sides became stuck on some details.

As part of the deal, the council and its utilities district must vote to transfer the sewer assets of Ascension Wastewater to the district, which means the parish would then own them.

Under an agreement also up for a vote Friday, the consortium would pay Ascension Wastewater, an equity partner in Ascension Sewer that will draw profits from ratepayers, an undisclosed sum for that infrastructure. Ratepayers ultimately would cover almost all the costs of the partnership.

Meanwhile, an East Baton Rouge Parish city-parish attorney said the city-parish government is working on an agreement to link up about 1,100 to 1,400 of Ascension Wastewater customers now in the Ascension Sewer deal to the city-parish system.

Ascension Sewer officials had earlier suggested those out-of-parish customers would help defray sewer rates for the deal in Ascension. But Jenkins said that if another agreement is reached with the city-parish over the East Baton Rouge customers, that agreement would be revenue neutral for the Ascension Sewer agreement.

The state Public Service Commission must also ratify the transfer of Ascension Wastewater's sewer assets.

The flurry of activity Thursday evening was prompted by an order midday Thursday from a three-judge panel on the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal.

The panel rejected Judge Jessie LeBlanc's order Monday enjoining the Parish Council from taking the series of votes allowing the agreement with Ascension Sewer LLC to proceed.

As promised Monday night by outgoing Parish President Kenny Matassa, the parish appealed LeBlanc's ruling to the appellate court on technical grounds, including lack of notice to the opposing side and the failure to meet a bond requirement.

LeBlanc's now overturned order had blocked the council from acting on the deal at least until a hearing could be held on Jan. 7. Cointment and six new members of the 11-person council are expected to be inaugurated Jan. 6.