June 10

Levy, Derrick: 7731 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge; Age: 21; state probation violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Halker, Brant Marion: 44484 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant; Age: 45; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct

Keller, Bradley Joseph: 12402 Dutchtown Villa Drive, Geismar; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders

Stevens III, Roland Sidney: 15238 Daigle Road, Prairieville; Age: 57; failure to appear-bench warrant

Graham, Ciara Marie: 36600 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; Age: 22; violations of protective orders, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Gaspard, Christy Leigh: 40492 Adele St., Gonzales; Age: 41; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Bell Jr., Zegory C.: 16015 Meadowglen Lane No. 812, Houston; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, battery of a dating partner, domestic abuse battery-strangulation

Babin Jr., Tregg Anthony: 14017 Gary Babin Road, St. Amant; Age: 20; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000

Dwyer, James: 10522 George Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age: 35; two counts violations of protective orders

Corio, Kimberly June: 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville; Age: 42; theft less than $1,000, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000

June 11

Lopez, Chelsea: 709 S. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales; Age: 37; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin

Esquivel, Tyler Paul: 40421 Crossgate Place, Gonzales; Age: 22; domestic abuse battery

Gray, Talen: 14306 Brentwood Court, Gonzales; Age: 20; simple battery, false imprisonment

Cleaver, Christopher Chad: 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; Age: 41; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Leblanc, Danny: 2443 S. La. 70, Pierre Part; Age: 30; domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000

Roussel, Preston D.: 3936 Belmont Lane, Hester; Age: 47; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant

Ruffin, Kobe Keon: 11200 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales; Age: 21; probation violation

Brouillette, Matthew Joseph: 1152 La. 402, Napoleonville; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin

Coco, Antonio Jerod: 15005 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville; Age: 40; parole violation, second-degree murder/attempt, battery of a dating partner

Camese, Jonathan Frederick: 2098 Fountain Avenue, Baton Rouge; Age: 43; Theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Simon, Eriann: 934 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Glover, Darian: 12234 River Walk Drive, Geismar; Age: 32; domestic abuse battery

Monroy, Robledo: 9665 Foster Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 51; reckless operation, hit-and-run driving

June 12

Williams, Robert: 1401 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 54; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery

Sullivan, Tomeka A.: 1401 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; aggravated battery, failure to appear-bench warrant

Westley, Jimmy Lee: 1218 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 54; failure to appear-bench warrant

Ollis, Sterling T.: 505 Cataldo Drive A, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, simple assault

Batiste, Tanya: 8235 Cottonwood St., Sorrento; Age: 47; failure to appear-bench warrant

Scott Jr., Richard: 1220 N. Willow St., Gonzales; Age: 55; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated second-degree battery

June 13

Bolden, Frank: 41063 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, disturbing the peace/drunkenness

LeBeouf, Sean: 41241 Colonial Drive, Sorrento; Age: 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Cassimere, Leon: 3978 La. 167, Opelousas; Age: 53; failure to appear-bench warrant

Mendez-Contreras, Angel Ulises: 13502 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 28; aggravated burglary with weapon

Galeas, Roberto: 15460 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; Age: 19; simple criminal damage to property < $1000, simple battery, domestic abuse battery

Smith, Jeremy: 213 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales; Age: 27; state probation violation, violations of protective orders, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, two counts violations of protective orders, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, three counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction,

Provo, Jaymetrice: 53245 Point St., Plaquemine; Age: 29; state probation violation, self-mutilation by a prisoner/all other, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies

Quirk, Joy Nicole: 13077 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 41; turning movements and required signals, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, traffic-control signals, reckless operation, maximum speed limit, driving on roadway laned for traffic, no motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving

Jones, Jamecia Dannette: 800 River Complex, B208, Donaldsonville; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple assault

Williams, Marlon: 118 Oak Ridge Ave., Unit C, Donaldsonville; Age: 40; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm

Guillot Jr., Thomas James: 215 Paradise Alley, Donaldsonville; Age: 40; probation violation parish, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, simple assault

June 14

Clavijo-Lopez, Evelyng: 1524 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal mischief/giving of any false alarm of fire or notice, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant

Sagastume-Fernandez, Selvin Adolfo: 39122 Country Drive, Prairieville; Age: 30; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, maximum speed limit

Comardelle, Kaitlin M.: 12524 Palmer Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; domestic abuse battery

Hymel, Adam Paul: 36440 Dutchtown Gardens Ave., Geismar; Age: 40; criminal trespass/all other violations of protective orders

Chatman, Jarmar A.: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; surety

Hanchett, Cameron Lee: 31865 La. 75, Plaquemine; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana Jurisdiction, molestation of a juvenile, first-degree rape; victim under 13 years of age

June 15

Delhommer, Justice Paul: 42296 La. 941, Gonzales; Age: 18; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Sims, Toriano: 4004 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 47; hold for other agency, theft over $25,000

Brooks, Christopher Dwayne: 106 W. Eighth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 44; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, second-degree murder

Nicholas, Kendrick J.: 1809 E. Bayou Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 27; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery, battery of a dating partner

Power, Meaghan Rea: 32204 Oubre Road, Paulina; Age: 32; theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant

Bailey, Jordan Jude: 32204 Oubre Road, Paulina; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000

Clark, Joshua James: 5745 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 36; unauthorized use of a movable under $1,000

Paxson, Travis Lee: 38072 Henry Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; violations of protective orders

Frederic, Stan Lee: Doot Road; Age: 40; criminal trespass/ all other

Delhommer, Michelle K.: 18362 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 41; two counts theft less than $1,000, misrepresentation during issuance of a misdemeanor summons or preparation of a juvenile custodial agreement, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, registration certificates, no proof of insurance, no seat belt, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer, expired motor vehicle inspection, maximum speed limit, vehicle license required, false certificates, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended

June 16

Williams, Lakin Lorriane: 4423 Whitehaven St., Baton Rouge; Age: 28; false imprisonment, simple assault

Robbins, Charles Arthur: 10432 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 25; theft less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Jackson, Miller V.: 434 S. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 22; disturbing the peace/simple assault, domestic abuse battery; strangulation

June 17

Leblanc Jr., Thomas Wayne: 12178 Elva Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 25; aggravated flight from an officer

Boudreaux, Jade Michael: 8235 Cottonwood St., Sorrento; Age: 18; no driver's license on person, taillamps, resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams

Vitrano, Jared Michael: 205 Cretini St., Houma; Age: 41; traffic-control signals, reckless operation, possession of synthetic cannabinoid

