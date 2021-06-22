The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 10-17:
June 10
Levy, Derrick: 7731 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge; Age: 21; state probation violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Halker, Brant Marion: 44484 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant; Age: 45; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Keller, Bradley Joseph: 12402 Dutchtown Villa Drive, Geismar; Age: 36; domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders
Stevens III, Roland Sidney: 15238 Daigle Road, Prairieville; Age: 57; failure to appear-bench warrant
Graham, Ciara Marie: 36600 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; Age: 22; violations of protective orders, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Gaspard, Christy Leigh: 40492 Adele St., Gonzales; Age: 41; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Bell Jr., Zegory C.: 16015 Meadowglen Lane No. 812, Houston; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, battery of a dating partner, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Babin Jr., Tregg Anthony: 14017 Gary Babin Road, St. Amant; Age: 20; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Dwyer, James: 10522 George Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age: 35; two counts violations of protective orders
Corio, Kimberly June: 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville; Age: 42; theft less than $1,000, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
June 11
Lopez, Chelsea: 709 S. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales; Age: 37; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Esquivel, Tyler Paul: 40421 Crossgate Place, Gonzales; Age: 22; domestic abuse battery
Gray, Talen: 14306 Brentwood Court, Gonzales; Age: 20; simple battery, false imprisonment
Cleaver, Christopher Chad: 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; Age: 41; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Leblanc, Danny: 2443 S. La. 70, Pierre Part; Age: 30; domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Roussel, Preston D.: 3936 Belmont Lane, Hester; Age: 47; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Ruffin, Kobe Keon: 11200 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales; Age: 21; probation violation
Brouillette, Matthew Joseph: 1152 La. 402, Napoleonville; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Coco, Antonio Jerod: 15005 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville; Age: 40; parole violation, second-degree murder/attempt, battery of a dating partner
Camese, Jonathan Frederick: 2098 Fountain Avenue, Baton Rouge; Age: 43; Theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Simon, Eriann: 934 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Glover, Darian: 12234 River Walk Drive, Geismar; Age: 32; domestic abuse battery
Monroy, Robledo: 9665 Foster Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 51; reckless operation, hit-and-run driving
June 12
Williams, Robert: 1401 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 54; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated battery
Sullivan, Tomeka A.: 1401 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; aggravated battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
Westley, Jimmy Lee: 1218 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; Age: 54; failure to appear-bench warrant
Ollis, Sterling T.: 505 Cataldo Drive A, Donaldsonville; Age: 35; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, simple assault
Batiste, Tanya: 8235 Cottonwood St., Sorrento; Age: 47; failure to appear-bench warrant
Scott Jr., Richard: 1220 N. Willow St., Gonzales; Age: 55; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated second-degree battery
June 13
Bolden, Frank: 41063 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
LeBeouf, Sean: 41241 Colonial Drive, Sorrento; Age: 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Cassimere, Leon: 3978 La. 167, Opelousas; Age: 53; failure to appear-bench warrant
Mendez-Contreras, Angel Ulises: 13502 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 28; aggravated burglary with weapon
Galeas, Roberto: 15460 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; Age: 19; simple criminal damage to property < $1000, simple battery, domestic abuse battery
Smith, Jeremy: 213 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales; Age: 27; state probation violation, violations of protective orders, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, two counts violations of protective orders, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, three counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction,
Provo, Jaymetrice: 53245 Point St., Plaquemine; Age: 29; state probation violation, self-mutilation by a prisoner/all other, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Quirk, Joy Nicole: 13077 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 41; turning movements and required signals, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, traffic-control signals, reckless operation, maximum speed limit, driving on roadway laned for traffic, no motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving
Jones, Jamecia Dannette: 800 River Complex, B208, Donaldsonville; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple assault
Williams, Marlon: 118 Oak Ridge Ave., Unit C, Donaldsonville; Age: 40; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm
Guillot Jr., Thomas James: 215 Paradise Alley, Donaldsonville; Age: 40; probation violation parish, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, simple assault
June 14
Clavijo-Lopez, Evelyng: 1524 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal mischief/giving of any false alarm of fire or notice, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant
Sagastume-Fernandez, Selvin Adolfo: 39122 Country Drive, Prairieville; Age: 30; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, maximum speed limit
Comardelle, Kaitlin M.: 12524 Palmer Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; domestic abuse battery
Hymel, Adam Paul: 36440 Dutchtown Gardens Ave., Geismar; Age: 40; criminal trespass/all other violations of protective orders
Chatman, Jarmar A.: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; surety
Hanchett, Cameron Lee: 31865 La. 75, Plaquemine; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana Jurisdiction, molestation of a juvenile, first-degree rape; victim under 13 years of age
June 15
Delhommer, Justice Paul: 42296 La. 941, Gonzales; Age: 18; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Sims, Toriano: 4004 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 47; hold for other agency, theft over $25,000
Brooks, Christopher Dwayne: 106 W. Eighth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 44; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, second-degree murder
Nicholas, Kendrick J.: 1809 E. Bayou Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 27; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery, battery of a dating partner
Power, Meaghan Rea: 32204 Oubre Road, Paulina; Age: 32; theft less than $1,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bailey, Jordan Jude: 32204 Oubre Road, Paulina; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Clark, Joshua James: 5745 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 36; unauthorized use of a movable under $1,000
Paxson, Travis Lee: 38072 Henry Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; violations of protective orders
Frederic, Stan Lee: Doot Road; Age: 40; criminal trespass/ all other
Delhommer, Michelle K.: 18362 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 41; two counts theft less than $1,000, misrepresentation during issuance of a misdemeanor summons or preparation of a juvenile custodial agreement, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, registration certificates, no proof of insurance, no seat belt, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer, expired motor vehicle inspection, maximum speed limit, vehicle license required, false certificates, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended
June 16
Williams, Lakin Lorriane: 4423 Whitehaven St., Baton Rouge; Age: 28; false imprisonment, simple assault
Robbins, Charles Arthur: 10432 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 25; theft less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Jackson, Miller V.: 434 S. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 22; disturbing the peace/simple assault, domestic abuse battery; strangulation
June 17
Leblanc Jr., Thomas Wayne: 12178 Elva Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 25; aggravated flight from an officer
Boudreaux, Jade Michael: 8235 Cottonwood St., Sorrento; Age: 18; no driver's license on person, taillamps, resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Vitrano, Jared Michael: 205 Cretini St., Houma; Age: 41; traffic-control signals, reckless operation, possession of synthetic cannabinoid