Highlighting his work in community government, human services, education and his church, Dwayne Bailey announced his candidacy for justice of the peace, 1st Justice Court of Ascension Parish.
Bailey, 56, an employee at Shell Oil Co., Convent, is married to Donna Fernandez Bailey. They have two sons, Brandon and Braxton. He attended Donaldsonville High School and is a graduate of Southern University where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism.
Bailey, a Democrat, formerly worked for the Department of Health and Hospitals as a regional prevention coordinator for 12 years providing research-based community programming, Bailey said in a campaign announcement. He served as a state contract writer and monitor for a seven-parish area. Bailey is also a national trainer of trainers in the areas of community building, drug prevention and cultural diversity.
Bailey serves on the Capital Area Human Services District Board. He was nominated by the Ascension Parish Council and Parish President Clint Cointment and appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The Capital Area Human Services District Board provides public health, mental health and behavior health services for Ascension, East and West Baton Rouge, Iberville, East and West Feliciana and Point Coupee parishes.
Bailey has also served on the Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. He was appointed by Gov. Mike Foster. The Developmental Disabilities Council impacts by advocating and driving activities that affect services and supports to individuals with developmental disabilities statewide, Bailey served in the capacity as an executive board member.
On a parish level, Bailey was elected to the Ascension Democratic Party Executive Committee.
Bailey is a founding member and board of directors member of Faith Christian Center Church. He is also the director of the Donaldsonville Community Health Coalition, a local nonprofit that provides alcohol tobacco and other drug prevention programs such as electronic music and recording classes and a supporter of art classes and band at Donaldsonville High School. He trained teens concerning environmental law and was a City Council advocate on changing how liquor licenses impact residential areas.
Bailey also served as Band Booster Club president at Donaldsonville High School and coached biddy basketball and Little League Baseball in the City of Donaldsonville.
"I ask the residents of District 1 for your prayers and support as we may change and move forward," he said.