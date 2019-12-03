Ascension Parish President-elect Clint Cointment and the private backers of a 30-year deal to bring regional sewer service to the parish reached a tentative compromise after a private meeting Monday, the Ascension Parish Council chairwoman said.

Councilwoman Teri Casso said Tuesday that Cointment presented a series of concerns about the agreement with the Ascension Sewer LLC consortium. Casso, who did not attend the meeting, said she has been told that Cointment agreed to support the deal if those concerns are addressed in the revised agreement.

"I want to emphasize that he gave his word and he said, 'His word was his bond,' so I'm very impressed with that," she said.

But she said the number of amendments led her to delay a planned final council vote on the deal that had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Gonzales.

"It just was too many changes to try to get that done and have all the information we needed for tonight," she said.

Even with a Parish Council vote, the agreement also has to go before the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

Cointment didn't immediately respond to a call and text for comment Tuesday morning. Representatives of Ascension Sewer didn't immediately respond to an email for comment Tuesday.

Cointment, who takes office in January, had asked the council in recent weeks to delay action on the agreement to allow more time to negotiate the deal. He feared some of its provisions, including costly termination fees, could bankrupt the parish.

Ascension Sewer is a consortium of Bernhard Capital Partners and Ascension Wastewater Treatment, the largest sewer provider in Ascension.

The agreement would bring together 19,500 customers of parish government and Ascension Wastewater Treatment. About 2,800 of the Ascension Wastewater customers who would be part of the partnership are outside Ascension Parish in Livingston, Iberville and East Baton Rouge parishes. Eventually, the system's first $215 million phase could serve 35,000 customers.

Under the deal, residential rates would start at $57.90 a month and rise by 4% annually for the next 10 years, ending at $82.41 per month.

The outgoing administration and Parish Council have been working for months in public meetings and privately on the plan, but many major details, including the underlying financial structure and that the system would incorporate the out-of-parish customers, only began to come to light starting in early October.

Earlier in the late summer and fall, while the agreement was being negotiated privately, parish officials would not provide early drafts of the deal, which will be financed by consortium's partners, future ratepayers and parish taxpayers.

Even as the deal has come to light, other aspects remain undisclosed or without a final resolution, including the exact location of a future sewer plant proposed for the Geismar area, any aid programs to defray costly hookup fees and the identity of the recipient of a $20 million payment planned in the first years of the deal.

Casso said that with the changes, which she did not describe, the revised agreement will have to go back through the vetting process the council has used so far, including reviews by specially hired lawyers and financial advisers.

Current administration officials were not invited to the meeting Monday. Casso said at least one sitting council member and one incoming council member participated. She said she was informed there was no council quorum.