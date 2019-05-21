Donaldsonville High School Class of 2019 graduated May 17 in ceremonies in Donaldsonville.

Leading the class were valedictorians Jada Bulter and Ta'kia Mollere. Keian Joseph was the salutatorian. 

Butler participated in National Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Junior ROTC and Elite Ladies. She was crowned 2019 Four Seasons Garden Club Debutant Queen. She plans to attend Xavier University, New Orleans and major in biology, pre-med. Her career goal is to become a pediatrician. She is the daughter of George and Trina Butler. She is the recipient of multiple awards and scholarships, including Southern University Talent Search, Bi-Parish University of Women Scholarship, BASF Scholarship and the Ascension Minority Business Association Scholarship.

Mollere, who also received a diploma from River Parishes Community College, participated in Beta Club, band, Interact Club and National Honor Society. She plans to attend the College of Arts and Science at New York University with a double major in psychology and law. She is the daughter of Wanda Mollere.

Joseph participated in National Beta Club, band and baseball. He plans to attend Southern University, Baton Rouge and major in mechanical engineering. He is the son of Todd and Tuesday Joseph. He is the recipient of multiple awards and scholarships, such as the Eatel Corp. Scholarship Award, BASF Scholarship, Methanex Scholarship and ACT and WorkKeys awards.

The graduating class included:

Alyric Asberry

Christian Bell 

K’Deja Bennett

Ranisha Bolding

Tyeisha Brewer

Corey Brooks

Charles Brown 

Damarlo Brown 

Kendra Brown

Terrell Brown

Alexis Brumfield 

Tinch Brumfield 

Jaquanta Bunch 

Jada Butler

Porsha Butler

Timothy Campbell 

Shantanae Carter 

N’Kayley Cayette 

Da’Janae Chatman 

Ty’Kayle Coleman

Faith Condoll

Kentrell Davis

Edith Diaz

Jarred Duncan

Jatirus Ezeff

Allaija Felton

Aquinton Francis

James Gipson

A’Kia Green

Jasmine Hall

Brittany Harris

Karleigh Harris

Kayvon Harris

Daija Harvey

Kendrick Holmes

Brea’ Jackson

Taye Rafael Jackson 

Tamon Jasper

Betty Johnson

Coretta Johnson

Jeffery Johnson

Joyce Johnson

Shanell Johnson

Tyiesha Johnson

Kirk Jones

Latroy Jones

Keian Joseph

Ryan Joseph

Shakeme Joseph 

Rodneisha Judson 

Tionne Kelly

Ladarren Kensie

Jazlyne Knockum 

Savon Landry

Laron Lang

Calasia Lindsey

Marlin Mayho

Rashad Millien

Tre’Von Mitchell

Ta’Kia Mollere

Chelsi Nicholas

Latavia Nicholas

J’Son North

Deontre Powe

Carletta Price

Jasmine Richardson 

Jairelle Ross

Denzel Smith

Lyndria Spurlock

Kendrix Starks

Que’Shon Starling

Devin Turner

Armando Verrett

Curtis Victor

Kierra Victor

Amari White

D’Asia Williams

Gary Williams

Jada Williams

Ma’Kaila Williams

Thomas Williams

Everette Wilson

India Wilson

Matrix Wilson

Prelliana Wilson

Seannae Wilson

Jalen Winchester

Brad Winfrey

Breona Winfrey

Tyrese Wise

