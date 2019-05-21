Donaldsonville High School Class of 2019 graduated May 17 in ceremonies in Donaldsonville.
Leading the class were valedictorians Jada Bulter and Ta'kia Mollere. Keian Joseph was the salutatorian.
Butler participated in National Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Junior ROTC and Elite Ladies. She was crowned 2019 Four Seasons Garden Club Debutant Queen. She plans to attend Xavier University, New Orleans and major in biology, pre-med. Her career goal is to become a pediatrician. She is the daughter of George and Trina Butler. She is the recipient of multiple awards and scholarships, including Southern University Talent Search, Bi-Parish University of Women Scholarship, BASF Scholarship and the Ascension Minority Business Association Scholarship.
Mollere, who also received a diploma from River Parishes Community College, participated in Beta Club, band, Interact Club and National Honor Society. She plans to attend the College of Arts and Science at New York University with a double major in psychology and law. She is the daughter of Wanda Mollere.
Joseph participated in National Beta Club, band and baseball. He plans to attend Southern University, Baton Rouge and major in mechanical engineering. He is the son of Todd and Tuesday Joseph. He is the recipient of multiple awards and scholarships, such as the Eatel Corp. Scholarship Award, BASF Scholarship, Methanex Scholarship and ACT and WorkKeys awards.
The graduating class included:
Alyric Asberry
Christian Bell
K’Deja Bennett
Ranisha Bolding
Tyeisha Brewer
Corey Brooks
Charles Brown
Damarlo Brown
Kendra Brown
Terrell Brown
Alexis Brumfield
Tinch Brumfield
Jaquanta Bunch
Jada Butler
Porsha Butler
Timothy Campbell
Shantanae Carter
N’Kayley Cayette
Da’Janae Chatman
Ty’Kayle Coleman
Faith Condoll
Kentrell Davis
Edith Diaz
Jarred Duncan
Jatirus Ezeff
Allaija Felton
Aquinton Francis
James Gipson
A’Kia Green
Jasmine Hall
Brittany Harris
Karleigh Harris
Kayvon Harris
Daija Harvey
Kendrick Holmes
Brea’ Jackson
Taye Rafael Jackson
Tamon Jasper
Betty Johnson
Coretta Johnson
Jeffery Johnson
Joyce Johnson
Shanell Johnson
Tyiesha Johnson
Kirk Jones
Latroy Jones
Keian Joseph
Ryan Joseph
Shakeme Joseph
Rodneisha Judson
Tionne Kelly
Ladarren Kensie
Jazlyne Knockum
Savon Landry
Laron Lang
Calasia Lindsey
Marlin Mayho
Rashad Millien
Tre’Von Mitchell
Ta’Kia Mollere
Chelsi Nicholas
Latavia Nicholas
J’Son North
Deontre Powe
Carletta Price
Jasmine Richardson
Jairelle Ross
Denzel Smith
Lyndria Spurlock
Kendrix Starks
Que’Shon Starling
Devin Turner
Armando Verrett
Curtis Victor
Kierra Victor
Amari White
D’Asia Williams
Gary Williams
Jada Williams
Ma’Kaila Williams
Thomas Williams
Everette Wilson
India Wilson
Matrix Wilson
Prelliana Wilson
Seannae Wilson
Jalen Winchester
Brad Winfrey
Breona Winfrey
Tyrese Wise