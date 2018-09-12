First Baptist Church of Gonzales is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its senior pastor, James B. Law.
Pastor Law began his ministry of the 500-member congregation in September 1993 at the age of 28 while in the process of finishing his doctoral studies at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, a news release said.
Law and his wife, Gwynne, both native Floridians, are the parents of six children ranging in age from 26 to 10.
With 25 years of pastoral service, Law has registered the longest tenure of any pastor in the 111-year history of the church, the release said.
In reflecting on his call to ministry, Law said he can "remember walking the seminary campus with Gwynne and praying for God’s direction for our ministry. Our prayer was that God would lead us to a congregation where we could invest our lives with a people. We believe our time in Gonzales has been an answer to that prayer.”
In addition to his ministry in Ascension Parish, Law oversees a theological initiative which brings accredited theological education to pastors and church workers in areas of the world that have little to no access to the education. There are over 1,200 students enrolled in the program with over 600 graduates since 2011. Law oversees 25 locations throughout East Asia from his Gonzales office.
The church will celebrate Law's anniversary with worship and fellowship on Sept. 16.