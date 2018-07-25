GONZALES — A newly adopted strategic economic development plan for Gonzales provides specific actions for improving economic development, transportation, education, quality of life and infrastructure through the year 2025.

Council members approved the plan Monday, after a process over several months that included surveys of residents, meetings of focus groups and a town hall meeting earlier this summer.

The process was facilitated by the Louisiana Development Ready Community program, which chooses a number of cities each year to aid in creating a written plan for economic development.

"The state has a refined process on how to put a plan together," said city Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd, who headed a local committee that steered the work.

The goals include:

Creating an economic development incentive for large-scale retail.

Creating a "Live Local Campaign."

Developing a plan to promote passage in December of a hotel-motel tax to fund an event-and-conference center.

Establishing a site-selection committee to choose the site for the center.

Developing a plan to increase ride-share services and public transit options.

Partnering with River Parishes Community College to promote its programs.

Advocating for a magnet school and increased educational opportunities within the city, in conjunction with Ascension Parish Schools.

Setting aside funding and identifying a site for a community basketball gym.

Creating a new traffic corridor to improve public safety and to promote high-quality development near St. Elizabeth Hospital, off La. 30.

Doubling the capacity of the city's wastewater system.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux said the city's new strategic economic development plan "is all helpful and beneficial to the citizens of Gonzales."