Ascension Parish Fair opens Thursday
The Ascension Parish Fair is set for Thursday through Sunday at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The fair kicks off Thursday with family night where rides are $15. The Chee-Weez will perform Friday and David St. Romain is set to take the stage on Saturday. Hot air balloon rides are scheduled for Saturday and free pony rides will be offered Sunday. For more information, call (225) 333-8305
Sign up underway for Home Vegetable Garden Contest
The Ascension Parish LSU AgCenter and the Ascension Parish Master Gardener Association are sponsoring the Home Vegetable Garden Contest for 4-H youth and adults. Each year, the contest is held to encourage home gardeners to produce quality vegetables for home consumption and economic gain.
Gardens eligible for participation must be located in Ascension Parish and contain at least four different types of vegetables. Judging will be based on-site selection; record keeping; apparent productivity; and weed, disease and insect pressure.
Adult gardens will be judged in person by Ascension Parish Master Gardeners, while following all social distancing guidelines. The youth portion of the contest will again be held virtually. Youth gardens should be primarily maintained by the 4-H member. Youth are asked to film a short video, no more than three minutes, describing their garden. Videos and any records for youth garden entries must be submitted by Friday, May 14.
For more information or to enter the contest, contact the Ascension LSU AgCenter office at (225) 621-5799 or email LSU AgCenter Horticulture Agent Mariah Simoneaux at MJSimoneaux@agcenter.LSU.edu no later than May 14.
Pfizer vaccine available at Lamar-Dixon
Ascension Parish government is providing Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinations at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The free vaccinations will be offered during a six-week timeline, Mondays through Saturdays, until June 5. Vaccination hours will each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Everyone aged 16 years and older is eligible to receive this vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, but those wishing to preregister can do so online at: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F. Complete the form, then choose Lamar Dixon as your site.
Additionally, the Ascension Parish Health Unit in Gonzales is still offering the Moderna vaccine. Call (225) 450-1425 for an appointment.
Gonzales Garden Clubs sets plant, bake sale
Pick up some plants and baked goods from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday on the lawn at Gonzales City Hall during the Gonzales Garden Club's annual spring plant sale.
The Garden Club reminds residents to observe social distancing and wear face masks at the sale.
This fundraiser supports community garden maintenance at Jambalaya Park Garden and Kidz Kove Garden, as well as garden therapy activities for senior citizens.
Growing Up Girls: A Class for Preteen Girls
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, will host this discussion about a normal part of growing up at 6 p.m. May 11 at the Gonzales library location. It is designed for girls ages 9-11 and their parents or guardians. Registration is required and space is limited. To register for this workshop, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
Preserving our history
Ascension Parish Library is launching a new ongoing project titled "A Photographic History of Ascension Parish." With funding from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, the library is asking for your help in preserving the unique history of our parish. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. May 18. Speakers will include program scholar Edward Benoit, coordinator of the archival studies and cultural heritage resource management programs at LSU; and local historian Ira Babin. This event can be attended either in person at Ascension Parish Library’s Gonzales location or on Zoom. Registration required. Space may be limited. Social distancing and masks will be required. To register or for more information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
Funding for Rebirth PL grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities and administered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act economic stabilization plan. Additional funding is provided by the Union Pacific Foundation.