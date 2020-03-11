American Legion hosts spring sale
Gautreau-Williams American Legion Post 81 will host an indoor Spring Sale on March 19-21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The post is located at 12042 W. Main St. in Gonzales. All proceeds will go to support local veterans and community programs. The post is also offering table space at a nominal fee, for anyone who would like to sell arts and crafts or yard sale items. To donate items or more information, contact 1st Vice Commander Tanya Whitney at (256) 656-2124 or msgwhitney@outlook.com.
Medicare talk set for Friday
Ascension Council on Aging is hosting a MIPPA Education Event for seniors this month in Ascension Parish. MIPPA is the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. Guest speaker will be Beryl Mitchell, of Capital Area Agency on Aging. The event will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Gonzales Senior Center and at 10 a.m. March 19 at the Donaldsonville Senior Center.
New Jaguar offered for hole-in-one
Instead of finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, one lucky golfer at the Clean Fuels Classic may find themselves driving home in a new Jaguar I-PACE. Baton Rouge’s Paretti Family of dealerships is offering a new all-electric Jaguar I-PACE SUV to a golfer who gets a hole-in-one at its sponsored hole at the Clean Fuels Classic Golf Tournament on Friday at Pelican Point Golf & Country Club in Gonzales.
The charity golf scramble raises money for Louisiana Clean Fuels, a nonprofit U.S. Department of Energy designated Clean Cities Coalition that promotes cutting air pollution through clean and sustainable transportation. The golf scramble is open to the public, celebrating Louisiana Clean Fuels’ 20th anniversary as a Clean Cities Coalition.
Team and player tickets are available online at www.CleanFuelsClassic.com as well as at the door between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Donaldsonville teacher fair March 19
Ascension Public Schools' Teacher Job Fair for its Donaldsonville schools is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 19 at Lowery Middle School. Those wishing to secure teaching positions at Ascension Head Start, Donaldsonville Primary, Lowery Elementary, Lowery Middle, or Donaldsonville High schools should apply at in advance of the fair.
Candidates must complete a job application online at www.apsb.org/applynow. This includes attaching all required documents. Principals will hold pre-screening interviews online via sparkhire.com. After pre-screening, candidates will be invited to interview in-person at the March 19 Teacher Job Fair.
The starting salary for teachers in Ascension Parish is $45,683 with an opportunity to earn up to $1,800 in performance pay. In addition, employees of Ascension Public Schools enjoy a robust benefits package including medical insurance with dental and vision coverage, as well as the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana.
For more, visit www.apsb.org.
Ascension GOP roundtable
Scott McKay, publisher of the internet political newspaper The Hayride is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. March 19 at the March Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women, at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Cost for the lunch is $22, collected at the door (checks and cash preferred). The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com.