Ascension Public Schools raised more funds for the American Heart Association last year than any other school district in Louisiana.
In 2017-18, Ascension collected $83,711 through student participation in AHA's Jump Rope for Heart competition and a grand total of $424,110 over the past five years to assist in the fight against heart disease, a news release said.
AHA coordinator Melissa Mitchell recently presented the district with a plaque to recognize its first-place efforts.
"In Ascension, we aim to inspire and empower students to excel academically, to develop skills in areas that align with their interests, and to excel socially while preparing them to be productive citizens and future leaders," said Superintendent David Alexander. "I am very proud of our schools for embracing this opportunity to promote healthy living and instill philanthropy."
The 13 Ascension schools that participated last year were Donaldsonville Primary, Duplessis Primary, Dutchtown High, Dutchtown Middle, Dutchtown Primary, Galvez Middle, Lake Elementary, Lowery Elementary, Prairieville Middle, Prairieville Primary, Sorrento Primary, Spanish Lake Primary and St. Amant Primary.
In addition to being the top fundraising district, Ascension's top fundraising school, Prairieville Primary with $25,613, was also the top fundraiser in the state. Following closely behind Prairieville Primary were Dutchtown Primary with $21.684.15; and Lake Elementary with $21,157.
HIGHEST FUNDRAISER: Prairieville Primary School
Prairieville Primary's Heather Young has been a Jump Rope for Heart coordinator for eight years. Under her coordination, Prairieville Primary was able to collect $25,613, finishing as the number one fundraiser in the district and number one JRFH school in Louisiana. Over the years, Prairieville Primary has raised a total of $76,071 and received $4,050 in U.S. Games certificates.
SECOND HIGHEST FUNDRAISER: Dutchtown Primary
Dutchtown Primary's Adam Leblanc has been a JRFH coordinator many years as well, having raised $168,356 since he started and receiving $6,500 in U.S. Games certificates for the school. His students’ collection of $21,684 this past year gave their school a second place ranking in the district.
THIRD HIGHEST FUNDRAISER: Lake Elementary
Lake Elementary's Sandy Lightfoot was awarded the 2017-2018 National Coordinator of the Year, having been a JRFH coordinator over 30 years and raising a total of $219,967 over the past several years as well as $11,400 in U.S. Games certificates for the school. Lake Elementary's efforts this year gained $21,157 for AHA, giving them a third-place ranking in the district.
About 10 million students participate in Jump Rope and Hoops for Heart fundraisers. Because of AHA, 13 million healthier school meals are being served each day, the release said. Twenty-four states now require CPR training in high schools.
The AHA spends 81 cents of every dollar received from fundraisers on research, education and community outreach. Donations from parishes like Ascension impact research, public health education, professional education and training, community service, management and fundraising, the release said.
For more information about AHA, visit www.heart.org. For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.