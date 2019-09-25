The Gonzales Garden Club has recognized the yard of Steve and Sandy Scallan, on South Houmas Avenue, as its September residential garden of the month.
The landscape features lush, mature shrubs and trees fill the front; colorful annuals and tropicals soften the rear patio areas.
The club's commercial landscape of the month for September is that of the Maranata Church of God, on West Cornerview Street. A long bed of color variations of perennials, shrubs and small trees appear healthy and neatly maintained, as is the mowed lawn, at this winning landscape.