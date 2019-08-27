DONALDSONVILLE — With the announcement that the Ascension Parish school district ranked first in the region for the highest level of student academic growth, Superintendent David Alexander applauded students, faculty and employees.

"This is a credit to our students and everything that wraps around that classroom," Alexander said at Tuesday's meeting of the School Board.

Ascension Parish had 57 percent of its students in grades 3 to 11 earning the label "top growth": showing the highest level of progress in English language arts and 51 percent at the highest level in math, the state Department of Education reported Tuesday.

Ascension Parish was also among the top five school districts for academic progress by African-American students, economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities, according the state report.

Before Tuesday's meeting, School Board members, staff and local officials marked the completion of major construction projects at Lowery Elementary and Lowery Middle, which share a campus on La. 1 in Donaldsonville, and at the Ascension Head Start campus on Lee Avenue in Donaldsonville.

Lowery Elementary now has its own entrance and Lowery Middle has a new 10,000-square-foot classroom wing. The third and final phase of construction at Ascension Head Start — a new, 17,000-square-foot cafeteria with a covered pavilion — has also been completed.

The three projects were funded by bonds made possible when voters extended an existing property tax in 2016. The ribbon cuttings followed others earlier this month, at the new location of the APPLe Digital Academy in Sorrento and at Dutchtown Primary's new, two-story classroom addition.

The School Board on Tuesday also honored Louisiana's High School Principal of the Year, Carli Francois, principal of Dutchtown High.

Francois, an educator for 20 years, came to the Ascension Parish school district in 2005 as a teacher at Dutchtown. She was later an assistant principal at East Ascension High, before being named principal at Dutchtown High in 2014.

Two school district teachers, Kelly Naquin at Prairieville Primary and Mark Ebarb at Dutchtown High School, were also recognized as finalists for the H. Norman Saurage Service Award.

The award, established in honor of the late Norman Saurage, longtime chairman of Community Coffee, recognizes public school teachers who have volunteered outside the classroom to provide outstanding service to the community.