Longtime community volunteer, constable and volunteer freighter James E. LeBlanc has been appointed safety director for Ascension Parish government, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said.
“James LeBlanc is well known in Ascension Parish for his dedication and commitment,” Cointment said. “I’m very excited that he is bringing his level of professionalism to parish government.”
In his role as safety director, LeBlanc has been tasked with developing a program to assist parish workers in practicing safety on their job sites. He also conducts regular safety audits and organizes safety meetings and training.
LeBlanc has been an active volunteer fireman since he was 13 years old, and has been chief of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department for the past 34 years. He also serves as chief of the Darrow Volunteer Fire Department. At 24, he was the youngest person ever elected president of the Louisiana State Fire Chiefs Association.
LeBlanc has an active role in numerous local organizations, including the St. Amant Booster Club, Volunteer Ascension, Ascension Parish Mutual Aid, the haz-mat team and Ascension Community Awareness and Emergency Response. Additionally, he serves as the elected constable of the 3rd District Justice of the Peace Court and recently retired from Honeywell Geismar.
LeBlanc is married, and has four sons and a daughter.