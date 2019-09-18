St. Amant High School sports medicine director Scott Arceneaux got special recognition as honorary team captain during the Gators' Sept. 6 home game against Carver Collegiate Academy of New Orleans.
Arceneaux helped establish local sports medicine courses in 1996 that foreshadowed the current statewide curriculum, a news release said. He has served as president of the Louisiana Athletic Trainers Association and is the only athletic trainer ever to be recognized by the LHSAA with a Distinguished Service Award.
Last year, the National Athletic Trainers' Association chose Arceneaux for its Athletic Trainer Service Award in recognition of his contributions to the athletic training profession. He has been instrumental in legislative efforts to create sports safety policies, and St. Amant High School is one of only five schools in Louisiana to be designated as a National Safe Sport School by the National Athletic Trainers' Association, the release said.
Arceneaux has overseen the care of more than 8,000 athletes in the 22 sports at St. Amant High School. He has attended more than 7,000 games, including countless district championships and seven state championships. Those games include more than 250 varsity football games, as well as 400 subvarsity games. But more important to Arceneaux, more than 200 student aides have come through the sports medicine program, and many of those students have gone on to careers in health care.
Arceneaux and his wife, Bridget, have two children: Kyle, who graduated in 2012, and Sarah, a sophomore member of the Lady Gator soccer team.