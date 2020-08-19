A person at Bullion Primary School in Prairieville has tested positive for coronavirus, an Ascension Parish school district spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, and those who might have had contact with the person are now quarantining at home.
Health officials are not recommending that the school be closed, said Jackie Tisdell, public information officer for the district, but the school has had a deep cleaning by an outside vendor.
Families of students at the school were informed by email on Tuesday this week, as well as on Friday last week, of the positive coronavirus test for someone on the Bullion Primary campus.