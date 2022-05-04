An exhausted Tiana Gollop, 17, reached for her mom Wednesday as she finished her swim in the annual East Ascension High senior pond jump.
Her mother gently helped her out of the water as a few hundred of her classmates also took the plunge.
After seniors took their final exams on the last day of classes, they donned swimwear and inflatables to take the plunge in the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex pond, which sits across the street from the school.
The long standing tradition drew a crowd of family and friends for the morning pond jump.