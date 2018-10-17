A fall festival will be held Oct. 20 in Gonzales to raise money for the benefit of Macy Guidry, of Prairieville, a 9-year-old undergoing treatment at Children's Hospital in New Orleans for embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, a malignant soft tissue tumor, a news release said.
The fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion, 12042 W. Main St., Gonzales. A jambalaya cook-off will begin at 7 a.m., with plates sold at noon for $8. Wristbands for the spacewalk and games will be $8. There will also be a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale, with a costume contest at 2 p.m.
Macy, the daughter of Anna-Marie and Chad Guidry, is a student at Prairieville Primary. For information, contact Christie Hanna at (504) 415-3322 or Chad Guidry at (409) 460-8140.