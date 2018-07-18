The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced its honor rolls for Spring 2018.
To be eligible for the president's list, a student is required to earn at least a 3.9 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours completed.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours completed.
Honor roll members from the area include:
Gonzales
President's list: Gabrielle Labat,
Dean's list: Jeana Banks, Kelsey Stapler, Jessie Watts
Prairieville
President's list: Jacob Hale. Samantha Hale, Emily Harvey, Zachary Kilpatrick, Shelby Lawrence, Shelby Rybicki, Mitchell Williams
Dean's list: Oliver McGehee, Brady O'Quin, Melanie Ortega, Victoria Rathcke, Kayleigh Richard, Peyton Zalewski
Sorrento
Dean's list: Trevor Trabeaux
St. Amant
President's list: Brynn Castagnetta
Dean's list: Brooke Rivere