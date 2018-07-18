The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced its honor rolls for Spring 2018. 

To be eligible for the president's list, a student is required to earn at least a 3.9 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours completed.

To be eligible for the dean's list, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 semester hours completed.

Honor roll members from the area include:

Gonzales

President's list: Gabrielle Labat,

Dean's list: Jeana Banks, Kelsey Stapler, Jessie Watts

Prairieville

President's list: Jacob Hale. Samantha Hale, Emily Harvey, Zachary Kilpatrick, Shelby Lawrence, Shelby Rybicki, Mitchell Williams

Dean's list: Oliver McGehee, Brady O'Quin, Melanie Ortega, Victoria Rathcke, Kayleigh Richard, Peyton Zalewski

Sorrento

Dean's list: Trevor Trabeaux

St. Amant

President's list: Brynn Castagnetta

Dean's list: Brooke Rivere

View comments