A community leader who has served Gonzales residents through both her professional career and volunteerism has been named the city's Outstanding Citizen of the Year for 2021.
Sharon Morris was honored by Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the city council at the council's last meeting of the year, on Dec. 13, with the honor that was established by the mayor three years ago.
"Tonight we honor a person who has done so much for Gonzales," Arceneaux said.
Morris is the director of public relations and marketing, as well as the special events and client service coordinator, for the nonprofit Arc of East Ascension, which provides job training and other life skills for adults with intellectual and development disabilities.
In its proclamation of this year's Outstanding Citizen of the Year, the city described Morris as the "creative mind" behind the Arc's major, annual fundraising event called "Dancing for a Cause."
A member of the Gonzales Rotary Club and Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Morris is also a committee member for the annual Jambalaya Festival.
"I am going to continue to work hard for the citizens of Gonzales," Morris said.
Previous year's honorees are Frank Cagnolatti, who retired recently after many years serving on the Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission, 2020; Blanchard Braud, who presently chairs the city's Fire and Police Civil Service Board, 2019, and Barbara Melancon, recognized for her active volunteer work with senior citizen programs, 2018.