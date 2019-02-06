Ascension Community Theatre will present "Shakespeare In Love" on Feb. 14-17 and Feb. 21-24 at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. The theater is at 823 N. Felicity Ave., in Gonzales.
Leading the cast of the PG-13 show are Tristian Sholar as young Will Shakespeare and Jamie Trice as his muse, Viola, who helps him defeat writer's block.
Others in the cast are Logan Boudreaux, Jody Copello, Thomas Daniel, Warren Fraser, Brooklynn Frost, Maddie Fry, Janina Fuller, Kevin Harger, Richard Kemp, Mark Lambert, Margaret Lipscomb, Michael Mason, Sharonda Morris, Michael Muffuletto and Tara Nixon.
The director of the production is Lorna Bourgeois, and the stage manager is Laura Theriot. Rounding out the production staff are Kira Thigpen, assistant stage manager; and Mark Lambert, production manager.
For more information, call (225) 647-1230.