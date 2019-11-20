Sheriff's Office gears up for Christmas Crusade for Children
Ascension Parish residents needing assistance can apply for the Christmas Crusade for Children program by visiting any of the Sheriff's Office locations to pick up an application.
Applicants will need to bring a current SNAP printout or copies of each child’s birth certificate. Also, a valid Louisiana photo identification, proof of income and a copy of a current Ascension Parish utility bill/mail showing proof of residency.
For more than 25 years, the program has provided toys and Christmas items for area children.
For more information, call Deputy Janet Fontenot at (225) 621-8318.
Santa visits the Depot Gallery
Santa made his stop at the River Region Art Association's Depot Gallery and it's filled with red and green Christmas cheer around. The tree is decorated with handmade ornaments and tables of decorated colorful bottles that make terrific gifts for loved ones. Glittering jewelry crafted by local artists is on sale and other home décor is ready for a trip home with you. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit www.riverregionartassociation.org and rraa@riverregionartasociation.org
Rescue Alliance collecting items for pets
Rescue Alliance is collecting items to help pets and their families before, during and after natural and man-made disasters. The nonprofit group was formed by first responders in the Gonzales area to save, protect and care for companion animals in need because of disasters.
The group's goal is to fill 500 to 1,000 baskets to bring to disaster areas and to animal shelters in need.
The group is requesting, blankets, baskets, Neosporin, gauze and cat and dog treats, toys, harnesses, leashes, raincoats and outfits.
Items can be dropped off at the Petsmart in Gonzales and at Faithful Companions Off the Chain on South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. Items must be labeled for Rescue Alliance and can be purchased from the group's Amazon wish list at http://a.co/ahgcOS5.
Christmas parade sets deadline for entry
Saturday is the deadline to register for participation in the Gonzales Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Jambalaya Festival Association.
James LeBlanc will ride as grand marshal for the parade, set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8. This year's theme is "A hero Christmas."
to register, visit www.jambalayafestival.net or email gonzaleschristmasparade@yahoo.com.
Wreaths for sale
The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is taking orders for a wreath to place on the graves of veterans this Christmas season.
The deadline to order wreaths is Nov. 30. It is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor the deceased veterans during the holidays. The cost of a wreath is $15. Wreaths ordered through the AVMP Foundation can be specifically placed on the graves of Ascension veterans through volunteers, or families can pick up the wreaths and place on the graves.
This year, the AVMP Foundation will be honoring peacetime veterans for their service. Wreaths will be available at the ceremony to be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales. For more information or to order a wreath, visit www.facebook.com/AscensionVeteransPark or email ascvetspark@gmail.com.