The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Aug. 2-9:
Aug. 2
Landry, Jason P.: 35, 1305 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer.
Willie, Phillip Matthew: 44, 17043 Jamestowne Drive, Prairieville, parole violation, felony illegal possession of stolen things, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Griffin, Cassidy J.: 41, 1112 Lamar St., Cleveland, Mississippi, misdemeanor theft.
Price, Jiesary Muhumah: 20, 35116 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, felony illegal possession of stolen things, disturbing the peace simple assault.
Dinino, Gene Paul: 32, 218 Third St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Hammond, Paul W.: 54, 1019 Lacrete Lane, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Winfrey, Dairius Abe: 22, 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft.
Bretag, James: 60, 163 Gaston Ave., Fairhope, Alabama, no seat belt, driver must be licensed, first degree vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Merrell, Derek: 44, 14383 L. Keller Road, No. 13, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Aug. 3
Scanlan III, Arthur Griffith: 32, 43629 Wood Hollow Drive, Prairieville, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Rabalais, Michael: 54, 12043 Roddy Road, Gonzales, three counts failure to appear in court, surety.
Materre, Lloyd Anthony: 56, 610 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Clements, Jamie: 46, 16211 La. 431, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Coleman, Kasey: 26, 916 St. Patrick St., No. 3, Donaldsonville, three counts failure to appear in court.
Aug. 4
Gonzalez, Joshua Michael: 35, 11516 Moultrie Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Marks, Dylan D.: 38, 44467 Gervis Sheets Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery, cruelty to juveniles.
Hazel, Richard C.: 35, 10504 La. 22, No. 12, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Beard, John Eric: 58, 15091 Woodstone Drive, Prairieville, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 5
Babin, Braxton: 25, 38559 Sparrow Court, Prairieville, no seat belt, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Sanchez, Misty Cheri: 34, 1730 Live Oak St., Brusly, probation violation, improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.
Jones, Davante: 25, 18004 Timberline Drive, Prairieville, three counts failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Roubique, Nathan: 35, 729 Anite St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.
Walker, Marcus Mosi: 406 W. Third St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Green, Cash C .: 39, 506 Martin Luther King Drive, Donaldsonville, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Lynch, Blaine Thomas: 35, 15036 Forrest Grove Ave., Baton Rouge, reckless operation, no seat belt, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated, two counts failure to appear in court.
Stevens, Derek M.: 35, 3156 Township Road, Donaldsonville, simple assault, domestic abuse battery.
Devillier, Allison Renee: 25, 12437 Devillier Lane, Geismar, state probation violation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Poche, Jeremy Paul: 27, 1103 E. Rome St., Gonzales, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 6
Gonzalez, Robert: 30, 12251 Deck Blvd., Geismar, failure to appear in court.
Lambert, Shannon: 42, address unavailable, first-degree rape.
Grant, Stephen: 51, 41060 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor organized retail theft, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
LeBlanc, Marlon J.: 30, 35287 Rayville Road, Donaldsonville, two counts failure to appear in court, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Lawrence, Clarence R.: 49, 12388 Old Mill Stone Drive, Geismar, violations of protective orders.
Hill, Emilie B.: 47, 37450 W. Hillside Drive, Prairieville, felony issuing worthless checks, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction, theft.
Thomas, Jevin: 19, 44420 Braud St., Sorrento, seven counts criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, seven counts simple burglary/vehicle, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/commission of any other felony, three counts theft of a firearm.
Lea, Justin Prewitt: 19, 2607 Meadow Wood Drive, Slaughter, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/vehicle, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, felony simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
McCann, Robert: 19, 9421 Deercreek Ave., Zachary, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, felony simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Lamberth, Morgan Caroline: 18, 18540 Lake Harbor Lane, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Lopez, Miguel: 39, 15653 Penalber St., Maurepas, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Grosse, Robert Shawn: 30, 41120 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, parole violation, driver must be licensed, tail lamps, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Dye, Jarvis: 34, 16449 Keystone Blvd., Prairieville, state probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Smith, Jamar Jerard: 33, 408 Vatican St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Mulina, David Michael: 36, 16278 Ole Homestead Lane, Prairieville, parole violation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Aug. 7
Jones, Gerald Jerome: 58, 8138 Jones St., St. James, failure to appear in court.
Calvert, Jim: 32, 1240 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property, two counts disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery, aggravated battery.
Howard, Denzel Darrell: 27, 11092 Stevenson Road, Geismar, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Allemond Jr., Bryne Joseph: 36, 13414 J.D. Broussard Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Baker, Jordan Michael: 37, 45178 Oliver Road, St. Amant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Lindeau, Ryan: 29, address unavailable, misdemeanor theft.
Battley, Quincy: 18, E. Driftwood Drive, Ventress, violations of protective orders, battery of a dating partner.
Harden, Randy: 55, 35409 La. 74, Geismar, violations of protective orders.
Tillotson, Markis: 18, 17323 W. Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, felony theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary/vehicle.
Williams, Tony Darnell: 44, 7375 Hanks Drive, Baton Rouge, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple robbery.
Aug. 8
Baptiste, Steven: 59, 305 W. Fourth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
LeBlanc, Crystal Gayle: 38, Lucky Street, Napoleonville, parole violation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court, criminal conspiracy.
Bailey, Immanuel Kennedy: 29, 38532 Darville Road, Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving.
Leday, Gregory Joseph: 32, 469 Veterans Drive, Opelousas, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Darby Jr., Mark Anthony: 18, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, seven counts simple burglary/vehicle, seven counts criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/commission of any other felony, three counts theft of a firearm.
Williams Jr., Melvin: 42, 6889 La. 308, Belle Rose, three counts failure to appear in court.
Alford, Jeffrey: 45, 15236 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Thompson, Cleveland: 21, 39012 Bayou View Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Parsons, Coleen E.: 60, 25473 La. 43, Springfield, no motor vehicle insurance, expired motor vehicle insurance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jacob, Blane L.: 30, 197 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, three counts failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Aug. 9
Causey, Joseph M.: 52, 43239 La. 42, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Porter, Sonny M.: 43, 20575 Saun Drive, Denham Springs, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated, owner to secure registration, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Marson, Shena Rene: 34, 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Scott, Trevis K.: 36, 2224 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, two counts failure to appear in court.