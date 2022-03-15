Court cases filed in Ascension Parish Feb. 22-25:
CIVIL SUITS
Megan Elizabeth (individual on behalf of) Babin, Monroe v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Progressive Security Insurance Co., Ruby Ann Gravois Exec Daigle and Eddie G. Daigle Jr., damages.
Scott Landrem v. David Ridenour, XYZ Insurance Co. and XYZ LLC, damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Anitra Matthews, monies due.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Claire Lindsay, contract.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Anita Michelle Cone aka Anita Michelle Norred, executory process.
M&M Glass LLC v. Morrow Builders LLC and Robert Lawson II, monies due.
Brenda Dandridge v. Debra LeBlanc and State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins., damages.
Christopher Capone v. Leroy Belt, Elray Kocke Services Inc. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, damages.
Travis Guist and Travis Guist v. Katina Perck and Anpac Louisiana Insurance Co., damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Alan Darr, executory process.
BRPT Lake Rehabilitation Centers LLC v. Hailey Heard, damages.
Kimberly (individual of behalf of) Vreeland, Melissa Gauthier and Kayla Roussel v. Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Ruby Mae Butler Jackson aka Ruby Mae B. Young Jackson aka Ruby Mae Butler aka Ruby M. Butler aka Ruby Butler aka Ruby Mae Jackson aka Ruby M. Jackson aka Ruby Jackson aka Ruby Butler Jackson aka Ruby B. Jackson aka Ruby Mae Butler Young aka Ruby Mae Young aka Ruby M. Young aka Ruby Young aka Ruby Butler Young aka Ruby B. Young aka Ruby Young Jackson aka Ruby Y. Jackson aka Moses Unopen Jackson and Moses Jackson, executory process.
Edward Foreman v. Fast Stop of Highway 44 LLC, Marathon Petroleum Co. Lp and Fuel Smart 2 Inc., damages.
US Bank National Association v. Donald Neil Rowe, Rowe Susan aka Rowe Susan Kinchen, executory process.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Rainbow Play Systems of The South LLC and Richard V. Courtney, executory judgment.
Citi Mortgage Inc. v. Brenell Lloyd Brown and Mary Parks Brown, executory process.
Derrick J. Winey and Moquita Winey v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance damages.
Terri L. Lambert v. Alex Alvardo Morales, Morales Alex Alvarado, Jose J. Orozco and Progressive Preferred Insurance Co, damages.
Midfirst Bank v. Miguel Deluna Jr. and Miguel Deluna Sr., executory process.
First American Title Insurance Co. v. Capital One NA, damages.
Sharlene Valentine v. Alvin Champagne, Employee ABC, Primoris Services Corp. and Hartford Fire Insurance Co., damages.
Accelerated Inventory Management LLC v. Lauren LeBlanc and Jarrod LeBlanc, agreement.
Wilson Gallow Jr. v. Old Republic Insurance Co., Enterprise Fleet Management Inc., Enterprise Fleet Management, Jerrod A. Hutchison and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Steven Bruno and Denise Bruno, executory process.
Marlon James (individual on behalf of) Harvey and Marlon Charles Minor Harvey v. Mark Allen Robertson and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Latoya Indiv Obo Schonberg and Talaih Minor Schonberg v. Ascension Parish School Board, Middle School Lowery and Peter Villa, damages.
Cheryl G. Cook v. Louisiana Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Francis Gautreau, Abhla LLC dba ABH Services v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. and Mikaela Murray, damages.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Lasienne F. Oubre, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Allison Travis v. Jason Travis, divorce.
Chatonya Michelle Brandon v. Michael Paul Brandon Sr., divorce.
Leonard Travis Nabors v. Mandi Nabors, divorce.
Jodi Daby Lilliman v. Kermit Vincent Lilliman Jr., divorce.
Rodnika Griffin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Ryan Turner Sr., child support.
Lytonia Garrison Riley v. Jonathan Riley, divorce.
Josie Withrow v. Billy Danner, divorce.
Astrea Gray Jupiter v. Rodney Paul Jupiter Jr., divorce.
Felecia B. Vallery v. Terry P. Vellery, divorce.
Sheila D. Chelette v. Brian J. Chelette, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Kenneth Claude Villenurve
Succession of Ann Louise Resor
Succession of James Alton Barksdale
Succession of Kenneth Perry Stockwell
Succession of Theresa B. Perilloux
Succession of Melanie Gautreau Zitzmann
Succession of Charles Calvin Bryant
Succession of Christine S. Bordelon
Succession of Brandon James Johnson