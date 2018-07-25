Thursday

Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, strawberry kiwi juice, steamed spinach, cornbread, chocolate marshmallow snack cake

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center

Bingo: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville. Sponsor is Canon Hospice

Health talk: 10:15 a.m., Gonzales. Sponsor is Gonzales Health

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Bourbon chicken salad sandwich, spinach salad with Italian dressing, mixed fruit, banana pudding

Young at Heart Wellness Expo and sock hop: 9 a.m. to noon, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Both centers closed

Monday

Menu: Chicken breast fillet with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, bread, margarine, banana marshmallow snack cake

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast exercise: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville and 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Nutrition updates: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville. Sponsor is Southern University Ag Center

Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Sliced ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard, carrot raisin salad, applesauce cup

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville and 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Say Goodbye, July: Gonzales. Dress in Hawaiian or beach attire

August menus not available

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

