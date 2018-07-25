Thursday
Menu: Ham and lima beans with rice, strawberry kiwi juice, steamed spinach, cornbread, chocolate marshmallow snack cake
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center
Bingo: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville. Sponsor is Canon Hospice
Health talk: 10:15 a.m., Gonzales. Sponsor is Gonzales Health
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Bourbon chicken salad sandwich, spinach salad with Italian dressing, mixed fruit, banana pudding
Young at Heart Wellness Expo and sock hop: 9 a.m. to noon, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Both centers closed
Monday
Menu: Chicken breast fillet with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian blend vegetables, bread, margarine, banana marshmallow snack cake
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast exercise: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville and 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Nutrition updates: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville. Sponsor is Southern University Ag Center
Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Sliced ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce/tomato/pickle, mayonnaise/mustard, carrot raisin salad, applesauce cup
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville and 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Say Goodbye, July: Gonzales. Dress in Hawaiian or beach attire
August menus not available