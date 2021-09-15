The Donaldsonville Tigers have been waiting to make their 2021 debut and the wait was certainly worth it.
Donaldsonville and Port Allen combined for 26 points in the first quarter with the Tigers leading 14-12. DHS outscored the Pelicans 26-6 in the second half for a convincing 40-18 victory.
"We were really excited to finally get a chance to play, we did not have a lot of practice prep, but the kids were ready to get some work in,” said coach Brian Richardson.
The Tigers were not able to participate in a jamboree or the first game of the regular season due to their opponent having COVID-19 issues and Hurricane Ida.
DHS struck first when Lawrence Forcell scored from 43 yards out, the two-point try was no good and they led 6-0. Port Allen, coming off a tough opening season loss to rival Brusly, responded with back-to-back touchdown drives and their only lead at 12-6.
Senior quarterback Treveyon Brown led the Tigers on a short drive and ran away from the defense for a 55 yard touchdown. Brown, one of 17 seniors for Richardson, found Robert Kent for the 2-point conversion and DHS led 14-12. The second half belonged to DHS with touchdowns coming from Kent on a 85-yard kick off return and 2-yard rush by Daimar Robinson. Robinson, a senior, had an interception in the second half to lead the defense.
The fourth quarter started with Brown finding Kent on a 47 yard touchdown pass and they connected on the 2-point try to cap a dominant second half performance. Senior Randell Oatis had a short rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring.
The Tigers were efficient on offense, only needing 171 rushing yards and 60 passing yards to score 40 points. Brown led the ground game with 80 rushing yards and accounted for 2 touchdowns. Kent, a top 2023 prospect, had two touchdowns for the Tigers.
“We had some good performances by QB Treveyon Brown, Robert Kent, Lawrence Forcell and Daimar Robinson. They made some big plays for us, Daimar made plays on both sides, our special teams were good with big plays from Markale Fisher and Ricky Davis,” Richardson said.
The Tigers and Pelicans were both happy to be on the field competing against each other. “We had to try and take some of the big play capabilities from them, they have great skill guys and they are well coached, it was very important to cut down on penalties and find a rhythm, we were happy to play,” the coach said.
Around the parish
Dutchtown High's new turf field has seen lots of action since it is the only east bank public school stadium ready for play.
Since the new turf installation is not complete at the other three schools, games are being played on Thursdays Saturdays at Griffin field.
Here's how local teams did last week:
Scotlandville beat East Ascension (0-1) 39-20.
Dutchtown (1-0) downed Evangel 38-7.
St Amant (1-0) won over Walker 28-15.
Donaldsonville (1-0) defeated Port Allen 40-18.
Centerville toppled Ascension Christian (0-1) 20-12.
Ascension Catholic did not play.
This week:
Thursday, Sept. 16
Brother Martin plays East Ascension (at Dutchtown)
White Castle at Donaldsonville (Plaquemine)
Ascension Catholic at Hannan
Friday, Sept. 17
Covington at Dutchtown
Ben Franklin at Ascension Christian
Saturday, Sept. 18
Kennedy at St. Amant (at Dutchtown) 6 p.m.